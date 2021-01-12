Manchester City vs Brighton Preview: Team News, Predicted Line-ups and How to Watch

Manchester City host Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

City have won all six of their previous Premier League meetings with the Seagulls. The South Coast outfit have never won away at The Etihad.

A must win game in City’s battle for the league title, three points could rocket Pep Guardiola’s side to third.

Victory for Brighton could see Graham Potter’s team take another step away from the bottom three. The odds are stacked against the side from Sussex though. City are unbeaten in their last 13 and have won their last six matches.

Both teams advanced to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup on the weekend. City cruised past The Championship's Birmingham City and Brighton knocked out League Two’s Newport County.

Last Time Out

City made light work of Birmingham City in the Third Round of the FA Cup on the weekend. Beating The Blues 3-0 on home turf, the six time FA Cup winners won comfortably at The Etihad. Bernardo Silva scored twice inside 15 minutes, before Phil Foden bagged a City third just after the half an hour mark.

Brighton secured themselves a hard-fought place in the Fourth Round as well. Beating Newport County on penalties, it was a difficult watch for both sets of fans.

Solly March put Brighton ahead on the stroke of 90 minutes but, it wasn’t the winning goal. The Exiles fired back with an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time. An Adam Webster own goal sent the game to extra time and penalties at 1-1. It was only in the shootout that Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele proved the hero and saved four County spot kicks.

Last Time They Met

City last faced Brighton at The Amex last year. Played behind closed doors in July, City won 5-0 as Raheem Sterling bagged a fourth Premier League hattrick. Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva also contributed to a dominant City display.

Team News

City striker Sergio Aguero will miss out after coming into contact with a COVID-positive individual. The Argentine has scored every time he’s faced Brighton in the topflight.

Ederson was fit enough to make the bench on the weekend and will displace Zack Steffen in the City goal.

Ferran Torres is expected to be available after recovering from coronavirus.

Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake both remain side-lined through injury.

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Davy Propper is set for a swift recall in his colleagues place.

Danny Welbeck, Aaron Connolly and Adam Lallana all missed the trip to Rodney Parade on Saturday. All three players remain doubts for this one.

Steele's penalty shootout heroics will probably not be enough to see him keep his place in goal over Robert Sanchez.

Leandro Trossard will be aiming to put his penalty miss behind him as he earns a recall to the attack.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Veltman, Propper, Gross, Trossard, March; Maupay, Tau.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling; Jesus.

Recent Form

Manchester City (all competitions): WWWWW

Brighton & Hove Albion (all competitions): DDLDW

Where to watch on TV

Coverage of the match will be live on BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm. Kick off is at 6pm.

Manager’s Comments

Pep Guardiola on Brighton:

"They are a joy to watch. A joy to analyse.

"At the same time, when you see them you are concerned about the quality. I said to the players today, we have to be at a high standard to beat them.

"Forget the results we had in the past. They are better in all departments. They create more than they concede. The only issue is in the final third.

"I am a big fan of Graham Potter. Everybody knows what they have to do. They have the courage to play everywhere."

Graham Potter on Manchester City:

"They're a fantastic team with a lot of great individuals, they're collectively an amazing outfit.

“There's a great attitude within their group and a humility about their team. They have been worthy Premier League champions in the past.

“They have been solid. Defensively they are very sound and the fluidity that you associate with them has been getting better and better as you’d expect. They’re a top team.”