Leeds United 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Maupay goal snaps Seagulls drought

Brighton & Hove Albion have stopped their nine-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road.

Neal Maupay scored in the 17th minute and the Brighton defense made that goal stand up as the Seagulls picked up their first win since November 21st to go five points above the relegation zone.

Leeds had the majority of possession and shots on target, but failed to generate any quality chances against the Brighton defence. Meaning the Whites slumped to their third straight Premier League defeat.

Story of the match

The heavy pitch would cause some issues although Leeds went close in the early stages of the game as Ezgjan Alioski sent in a cross from the left that Rodrigo failed to make contact with.

Maupay was calling for a penalty after being dragged down by Luke Ayling, but he would soon find himself on the scoresheet when Pascal Gross sent Alexis Mac Allister in to run in behind the Leeds defence.

After an exchange of passes with Leandro Trossard, he clipped in a cross for Maupay and the Frenchman notched his seventh goal of the season after being left unmarked at the far post.

Ayling spared the Whites' blushes when he stuck a leg out to deflect Trossard's cross onto the bar with goalkeeper Kiko Casilla beaten. Solly March's cross was headed by Lewis Dunk with Dan Burn firing over.

The Seagulls closed out a dominant half with Ben White seeing his effort blocked by Ayling.

Following the half-time break, the hosts had an excellent chance in the as Jack Harrison went wide from ten yards away.

On the hour, Maupay took advantage of a slip by Alioski to pick out Trossard, who couldn't keep his shot on target from 18 yards. Casilla grabbed Adam Webster's driven effort, signalling the last meaningful action in a game that sees Brighton grab three crucial points.

Man of the match: Alexis Mac Allister

Was vital in the buildup for Maupay's winner and was first-rate throughout the match, especially in the final third. Also linked up well with Maupay and Trossard throughout the contest.

Takeaways

Maupay is the key to Brighton's fate this season

With the signings of Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck as well as the continued emergence (when healthy) of Tariq Lamptey, the spotlight isn't on the Frenchman, but he leads Brighton's scoring charts with seven goals.

For all of the flash and fluidity the Seagulls have played with this season, they've rarely turned it into results, but Maupay is clinical. He has an edge to his game and caused Leeds all sorts of problems with his movement.

It's this sort of frontman that will keep delivering in order to save Brighton from the dreaded drop down into the EFL Championship.

Leeds need more creative play in the midfield

The plaudits were and are well-deserved, but Leeds look tired with their usual flair and spark not there today. While injuries have hit them hard in defence, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo haven't had the service they need in dangerous positions.

With the transfer market still open, it's imperative the Whites look to bring in another creative midfielder to bolster their ranks, but more importantly, freshen up the squad.