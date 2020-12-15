Leeds United vs Newcastle United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

The two current most northern Premier League teams in Leeds United and Newcastle United are set to do battle on Wednesday evening, in a first top-flight fixture at Elland Road between the two since 2003.

The Whites head into this fixture coming off back-to-back league defeats to the hands of Chelsea and West Ham.

It has been the opposite for Steve Bruce's Magpies side, who recorded back-to-back league victories, with wins over Crystal Palace and West Brom after overcoming a COVID-19 outbreak.

A victory for Marcelo Bielsa's side tomorrow would mean they leapfrog Newcastle in the table, but a win for the visitors could move them as high as sixth.

Team news - Leeds United

Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are also ruled out of tomorrow's game with injuries that are set to keep them out until the new year.

Team news - Newcastle United

Paul Dummett and Martin Dubravka remain ruled out with injuries sustained prior to the season starting.

Federico Fernandez has recovered from COVID-19 and will play tomorrow.

Ryan Fraser will also return for tomorrow evening's clash after suffering from a hamstring injury.

Steve Bruce confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo and Allan Saint-Maximin will also be unavailable for selection.

Previous meeting

The last time Newcastle and Leeds faced each other was back in April 2017, where the two sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at St James' Park.

After going close multiple times, Newcastle finally took the lead with just over 20 minutes to play when Jamaal Lascelles headed home.

The Magpies looked like they were going to see the game out, but now-Burnley striker Chris Wood scored with pretty much the last kick of the game to clinch The Whites a big point on the road.

Ones to watch

Leeds' Kalvin Phillips has been undoubtedly The Whites' star player, and is the one to watch for the hosts tomorrow evening.

Phillips is known more for his ability to stop attackers in their tracks rather than piecing together attacks for himself, but the 25-year-old has registered two assists this season in 12 Premier League appearances.

Embed from Getty Images

The England international's job will be to stop the likes of Miguel Almiron from getting into their stride tomorrow, who is Newcastle's player to watch.

The Paraguayan netted inside 20 seconds in The Magpies' weekend victory over West Brom, and seems to be beaming with confidence after his readmission into the starting lineup after a lenghty spell on the substitutes bench.

The 26-year-old's excellent work rate will be vital in Newcastle's bid to match Leeds' in-game intensity - something which has been a key ingredient towards their solid start to the season.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted lineups

Leeds: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski; Phillips; Costa, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison; Bamford. (4-1-4-1)

Newcastle: Darlow; Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis; Almiron, Shelvey, S.Longstaff, Ritchie; Joelinton, Wilson. (4-4-2)

Where to watch the game

Amazon Prime Video - 18:00 BST - 16/12/2020