Peterborough United vs Charlton Athletic preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Darren Ferguson's Peterborough United will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven games when fellow promotion contenders Charlton Athletic come to town on Tuesday night.

Posh welcome Lee Bowyer's men on the back of a 3-0 win at home to struggling MK Dons. A double from Sammie Szmodics and a 13th goal of the season from the in-form Johnson Clarke-Harris secured a convincing win.

The Addicks will be looking to make it back-to-back wins after picking up a valuable 1-0 away win at Bristol Rovers with Jake Forster-Caskey scoring straight from a corner.

Victory for Bowyer's men will see them leapfrog Peterborough and could rise as high as third in League One, however, they have played three games more than their promotion rivals.

Team News

Nathan Thompson is available again for Posh after serving his one-match ban at the weekend. Ronnie Edwards is set to be included once again after completing his period of self-isolation. Ricky-Jade Jones will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench at the weekend after returning from injury.

Charlton will be boosted by the return of midfielder Darren Pratley and defender Jason Pearce after the pair served the final games of their suspension on Saturday.

However, the Addicks will be without Albie Morgan after the 20-year-old was sent off against Bristol Rovers. Bowyer's side will also definitely be without Alfie Doughty, Ryan Inniss and Ben Watson as the trio remained sidelined through injury.

Ex Posh man Marcus Maddison could feature against his former employers after returning to training this week.

Predicted Lineups

Peterborough United (3-4-3)

Pym, Kent, Thompson, Beevers, Butler, Taylor, Hamilton, Ward, Szmodics, Dembele, Clarke-Harris.

Charlton Athletic (4-3-3)

Amos, Gunter, Pearce, Oshilaja, Maatsen, Pratley, Williams, Forster-Caskey, Millar, Aneke, Washington.

Ones To Watch

Sammie Szmodics - Peterborough United

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is starting to show glimpses of his loan spell from last season. Peterborough decided to make his move permanent in the summer after a successful loan spell, where he grabbed four goals in just 10 appearances. Szmodics grabbed a double in Saturday's convincing win against MK Dons showing signs of his former self. His movement and composure in and around the 18-yard box is deadly and certainly a danger to Lee Bowyer and his side.

Jake Forster-Caskey - Charlton Athletic

After an awful run of injuries, Jake Forster-Caskey is starting to put together a run of games and show his true quality. The midfielder has made 15 appearances in the league this season contributing three goals, with his latest coming directly from a corner. The 26-year-old is arguably in the form of his career. By staying fit, the former Brighton man can showcase his all-round midfield play and also his eye for goal. Forster-Caskey is proving to be the difference for his side lately and Ferguson's men must keep him quiet to stand any chance of getting anything from the game.

Previous Meetings

The two sides last met back in January 2019 at the Weston Homes Stadium, with both teams securing a point in a 0-0 draw. In the five previous fixtures, Peterborough have had the upper hand winning three and drawing the other two. Charlton are without a win in this fixture since August 2015, when they defeated Posh 4-1 in the League Cup thanks to goals from Mikhail Kennedy, Karlan Grant, Ahmed Kashi and Igor Vetokele.

Last time out:

How To Watch

Due to the current national lockdown, no fans will be in attendance at the Weston Homes Stadium. This means the game is available on iFollow through Peterborough and Charlton's respective club websites, with passes being priced at £10.

The game kicks off at 18:30 BST on Tuesday 19 January 2021.