Manchester United to take on Liverpool in FA Cup Fourth Roud: FA Cup Round Four and Five Draw

There are some mouthwatering ties to look forward to in the FA Cup fourth round including Manchester United vs Liverpool, Cheltenham Town v Manchester City and Chorley v Wolves.

Before looking at the round four draw in full, here's a look back at the best of the round three action.

Third round action

It was Aston Villa's youngsters who made the headlines on Friday night as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak at the Villa training ground. They lined up against a strong Liverpool side but 17-year-old Louie Barry put his name up in lights when he equalised for Villa just before the break.

Liverpool proved to be too strong for their opponents, goals from Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah secured a 4-1 and Liverpool's place in round four.

On Saturday, National League North side Chorley caused the first upset of the weekend beating Championship Derby County 2-0. Like Villa, Derby had selection problems with most of their senior squad in self-isolation meaning their youngsters were sent to the north-west to play the game. Goals from Connor Hall and Mike Calveley earned the non-league side the win.

Blackpool of League One also made the weekend's headlines taking struggling Premier League side West Bromich Albion to penalties and came on top 3-2 in the shootout.

Moving onto Sunday lunchtime, it was Crawley Town who caused the biggest upset of the round. The League Two side convincingly beat Leeds United of the Premier League by three goals to nil.

Crawley will be joined by fellow League Two side Mansfield Town in the hat, the only sides from the fourth tier left in the competition.

Finally, the eyes of the nation were on Merseyside on Sunday evening as Premier League Tottenham Hotspur were in town to take on eighth tier Marine, 160 places below them in the footballing pyramid. Spurs put on a professional display winning by five goals to nil, which included a 13-minute hat-trick from Brazillian forward Carlos Vinicius and a first senior goal for Alfie Devine.

Newport County almost caused another upset when they took Brighton to penalties on Sunday night but a top performance in the shootout from Brightons goalkeeper Jason Steele saw the Seagulls progress.

The final tie of the round is yet to be settled with Stockport County taking on West Ham United following the draw.

Fourth-round draw

Here is the FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Crawley Town

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Southampton or Shrewsbury Town vs Arsenal

Barnsley vs Norwich City

Chorley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall vs Bristol City

Brighton v Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea vs Luton Town

Stockport County or West Ham vs Doncaster Rovers

Brentford vs Leicester City

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday 23rd January 2021.

Fifth-round draw

Here is the fifth round draw in full:

Fulham/Burnley vs Bournemouth/Crawley

Man United/Liverpool vs Stockport or West Ham/Doncaster

Sheffield United/Plymouth vs Millwall/Bristol City

Chorley/Wolves vs Southampton or Shrewsbury/Arsenal

Barnsley/Norwich vs Chelsea/Luton

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe/Spurs

Swansea/Nottingham Forest vs Cheltenham/Man City

Brentford/Leicester vs Brighton/Blackpool

Ties to be played in the week of Wednesday 10th February 2021.