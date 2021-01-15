Accrington vs Gillingham preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Accrington Stanley could go ass high as third in the League One table on Saturday when they take on an out of sorts Gillingham.

John Coleman's team are now in the play-off places in the division and starting to look like serious promotion contenders. Gillingham, however, may be starting to look dow rather than up.

Here is our preview of the fixture.

Team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Accrington, although Harvey Rogers limped off against Charlton Athletic last time out.

Ross Sykes is back on contention for the hosts, whilst Tom Allan has returned to Newcastle United from his loan spell in Lancashire.

For Gillingham, new signings Callum Slattery and Olly Lee are in contention to feature, but Declan Drysdale and Scott Robertson have both returned to their parent clubs following loan spells. It is also believed that Arsenal loanees Trae Coyle and Zech Medley have left the club.

Jacob Mellis could be fit for the game, but Dominic Samuel remains out with a hamstring injury.

Predicted lineups

Accrington (potential 3-5-2): Baxter - Nottingham, Hughes, Burgess - Rodgers, Conneely, Butcher, McConville, Pritchard - Bishop, Charles.

Gillingham (potential 4-2-3-1): Bonham - Jackson, Tucker, Ogilvie, O’Connor - McKenzie, Dempsey - Graham, Lee, Johnson - Oliver.

Form guide

Accrington in fine form. John Coleman’s side have lost just one of their last 11 games in the league, but did lose 4-0 to Lincoln City in week in the EFL Trophy.

They sure currently sixth in the League One table, and won 2-0 at Charlton Athletic last time out.

Gillingham are in poor form, having lost five of their last six league games, and are 14th in the table. They have lost three league games in a row - most recently 1-0 at home to bottom-of-the-league Burton Albion - and haven’t won since December 29 when they beat Rochdale 4-1 at Spotland.

Ones to watch

Joe Pritchard is one to keep an eye on for Stanley. Whilst he’s been solid defensively, he’s also been very impressive this season and has been involved in the majority of his team’s attacking play from left-wing-back.

Whilst there are a few players for Gillingham worth keeping an eye on, Olly Lee is the main man to watch for the Gills this weekend.

The attacking midfielder could rejuvenate his new side’s forward play, and is expected to slot straight into attacking midfield.

Previous meetings

The two teams last crossed paths on December 15, when Accrington won 2-0 at Priestfield thanks to strikes from Colby Bishop and Dion Charles.

In last year’s reverse fixture, Gillingham claimed so three points with a Regan Charles-Cook effort enough to secure a 1-0 win.

In total, the teams have crossed paths a total of 13 times in the past. Gillingham lead the way in terms of victories with six wins to Accrington’s four, whilst there have also been three draws between the two sides.

How to watch

The game has not been selected for TV coverage in the UK, but an iFollow pass can be purchased for £10 via either club’s website to stream the game live.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 BST.