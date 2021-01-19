Memorable Match: Leicester City 2-1 Chelsea: Gary Rowett steals victory for Foxes at Filbert Street

In what was Leicester City’s second league victory over Chelsea in the same season, for only the second time in the club’s history - the first one being in the 1961/62 League Division One season; winning 1-3 away and 2-0 at home - Peter Taylor’s side put in an impressive performance against the London club.

Match day 25 saw Chelsea come into the clash looking for their first on the road while Leicester were looking for their first victory since December 23, 2000, when they won 2-1 against West Ham United at Filbert Street.

Leicester began with a 3-5-2, with Dean Sturridge and Roberto Mancini taking charge upfront and a five man midfield consisting of Muzzy Izzet, Robbie Savage, Steve Guppy, Andy Impey and Junior Lewis. The back three saw Scottish duo Matt Elliot and Callum Davidson, along with Gary Rowett.

The teams clashed just two points apart in the FA Premier League table with seventh placed Leicester at 39 points and Chelsea trailing behind them with 37 points.

This time around, Chelsea sit in the seventh place, as opposed eighth to back then. While, the Foxes are in the third place in stark contrast to their position during the 2000/01 season.

Leicester impress after strong Chelsea start

The opening minutes painted a confident Chelsea side who were still winless away from Stamford Bridge. The visitors withered away as the first half progressed. Midfielder Dennis Wise came close to putting them ahead after he shot inches wide of the post.

Muzzy Izzet failed to make a single first team appearance during his three years at the Bridge but opened the scoring for Leicester in the 24th minute heading in a comfortable effort from close range, after Steve Guppy curled in a cross. Nonetheless, they tried levelling the score and came close after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink saw his shot blocked by goalkeeper Simon Royce.

Rowett cuts short Chelsea celebrations

Two minutes into the second half and Sturridge almost put Leicester two ahead after stopper Carlo Cudicini saved his header from close range. Moments later, Izzet almost secured his brace as he saw his header slice inches above the bar.

Hasselbaink scored a wonderful header and equalized for Chelsea with quarter of an hour left to go. Chelsea celebrated for only sixty or so seconds as full-back Gary Rowett met the ball on the far post and stuck in a composed finish to put City back on top and onto victory.

The Foxes' win would be their last for the next 14 years. Leicester grabbed their next victory over Chelsea in the Premier League in the spectacular 2015/16 title winning season.

After the match, then Chelsea boss Claudio Ranieri added: "Sooner or later you are going to lose a game. Leicester played better than us and were much more practical than us and deserved their win."

Leicester finished the season in the thirteenth place with 48 points, whereas Chelsea secured the sixth position with 61 points and hence qualified for the UEFA Cup first round.