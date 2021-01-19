The five key quotes from Steve Bruce's post-Arsenal press conference

Newcastle United's dismal run of form continued at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal never had to get out of first gear to see off Steve Bruce's side and the result moves them into the top half of the Premier League table.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been in a difficult run of form but United allowed him to play himself into form with the Gabon international taking full advantage, opening the scoring in the 50th minute and then wrapping up the win with Arsenal's third in the 79th minute after Bukayo Saka had doubled the deficit.

What did Bruce have to say for himself after his side slumped to another defeat?

The change in system

Bruce claimed pre-game that now his side where going to do stuff 'his way'.

Whilst bemusing the majority of the fanbase, it also makes you wonder what they have been doing for the past 18 months under Bruce's stewardship.

It turns out Bruce's way is to lineup in a 4-4-2 system and this is what he had to say post match about the way he set his side up.

"We have tried to get people in the box all week and we have been punished. We need to get the balance right. Throwing bodies forward, we have been punished."

Despite lining up with two forwards, anyone who watched the game will know that the Magpies did not set up anywhere near as attacking as Bruce would have you believe.

Newcastle managed just four shots all game and had just 34% possession.

Improvement from the Bramall Lane defeat?

Toon fans would be forgiven for not noticing any improvement but the head coach was adamant that the 3-0 defeat was a step in the right direction.

"More improvements today from the Sheff United first half."

Are Newcastle in a relegation fight?

Bruce dismissed the idea that his team are in anyway unique in their struggles by saying that half of the division has the same issues.

"Half the Premier League is in a relegation battle. We’ve been stuck on 19 points for a while.

"We always knew this was the most difficult part of the season."

Without a win in any of their last seven league games, it is becoming more and more obvious that United have been pulled back into a relegation battle.

The three teams directly below the Magpies; Brighton, Burnley and Fulham all look better organised and more likely to pick up crucial points in the coming weeks.

There is still a seven point gap between 18th placed Fulham and Newcastle but Scott Parker's men have a chance to reduce that to four with their game in hand.

A lack of confidence

Again, the Newcastle manager played down his sides worries by saying they are not the only team with issues.

"There’s no denying that confidence is a bit low. We’re not alone. That’s why we’re in the bottom half of the PL."

Newcastle may not be the only side lacking a bit of confidence but they are alone in failing to win a league game at the last seven times of asking.

His position as manager

Pressure continues to mount on the former Manchester United man but for now it seems to be falling on deaf ears.

Despite having walked away from most jobs he has had in football, Bruce is still adamant that he is not a quitter and he will not be offering his resignation.

When asked about his future he again stated that it was not his decision and that he was not the man to ask about it.

“I am trying to do the best I possibly can as always but you will have to ask others about that.”