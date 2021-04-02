Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch 

Wolverhampton Wanderers host West Ham United at Molineux Stadium on Monday night, as the Hammers look to return in the top four of the Premier League.

West Ham most recently lost a 3-0 lead to Arsenal to draw at the London Stadium. The explosive start from the Hammers was not consistent enough as the Gunners' second half performance was too much to handle for Moyes' side.

Jesse Lingard opened the scoring with a fantastic strike into the top corner. Jarrod Bowen capitalised on the Arsenal defence and doubled the lead seconds later, this time Lingard assisting.

In the 32nd minute, Tomas Soucek tapped home from a Michail Antonio header to put his side in a 3-0 lead.

However, own goals from Soucek and Craig Dawson either side of halftime put Arsenal right back into the London derby.

Alexandre Lacazette levelled the scoring with eight minutes to play, meaning the points were shared.

Most recently in the Premier League, Wolves lost 1-0 to Liverpool as former attacker, Diogo Jota, came back to haunt his old side.

The Portuguese burried the ball, low, past Rui Patricio to give the Reds the lead and the three points.

Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Both out with serious head injuries, Raul Jimenez and Patricio will miss the game on Monday.

Daniel Podence is likely to miss out again with a muscle injury.

Carrying a groin injury, Fernando Marcal is a doubt.

West Ham United

Arthur Masuaku could return after missing out for three months after completing a successful knee operation.

Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko both remain on the sidelines.

Darren Randolph is also nursing an injury alongside Ryan Fredericks, who is also a doubt with a groin strain.

Predicted Lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ruddy; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traore, Willian Jose, Neto.

West Ham United: Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lingard, Benrahma; Antonio.

Ones to Watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Pedro Neto

The Portuguese international has been the standout man for Wolves this season.

The winger has been involved with the most goals in the side. He has five goals so far this season alongside five assists.

West Ham United - Jesse Lingard

The midfielder was recalled to the England squad for the first time in two years after his explosive start to life at West Ham and won the man of the match award against San Marino.

The 28-year old was brilliant in all of his games so far for the East London side, being the standout player on the pitch. Settling in very quickly, Lingard has five goals and three assists in seven games, pushing the Hammers towards the UEFA Champions League places.

Previous Meeting

West Ham United 4-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (27/09/2020)

Where to Watch

UK residents will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Events on Monday, 5th April 2021, from 19:45 PM with the game kicking off at 20:15 PM.