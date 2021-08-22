Hugo Lloris breaks Tottenham record

Hugo Lloris has recorded his 300th Premier League appearance for Tottenham Hotspur, and has become the Club's record Premier League appearance holder, overtaking midfielder Darren Anderton.

Lloris played a huge role in Spurs win over Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home, and managed to record the 106th clean sheet of his Spurs Premier League career.

Reaction

''You know what I think of the record. What is important is that we got the three points. We can feel we are growing up as a team and that is a good feeling,'' Lloris said after the game against Wolves. ''The numbers do not matter to me, I am more focused on everyone who is here, is giving the most the most they can for this club.''

The French goalkeeper is exactly what you call a team captain, considering he is only focused on winning, and has less than 12 months on his contract and yet he has given the Club his everything despite no reassurance of his future.

The 34 year-old, who signed for Tottenham Hotspur for €10 million and €5 million variable from Ligue 1's side Lyon in 2012, has also been the permanent captain of the team since 2015.

Espírito Santo speaks

Head coach Nuno Espírito Santo was short and sweet about spurs captain Hugo Lloris keeping a clean sheet on his 300th appearance and becoming the club’s record appearance holder.

"You can say he did his job."

In his time with Spurs, Hugo Lloris has played 417 games across all competitions, and has also played one UEFA Champions League Final and one Carabao Cup Final with the Club.