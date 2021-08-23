The key quotes from Mark Bonner's pre-Millwall press conference

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner spoke to the press as the U's are set to take on Millwall in the second round of the Carabao Cup at The Den on Tuesday night.

Among the topics Bonner discussed were the challenges of facing the Lions, an update on the squad of the trip to the English capital and possible new faces coming into the side.

On facing Millwall

The U's will be going up against a side that has been in or close to the playoffs each of the last two seasons and Bonner knows the threat the Lions possess.

"It will certainly be a nice challenge. They may make one or two changes, but not huge amounts, and teams at that level, the changes they make are strong ones.

"We know the threat they will carry. They are always a hard-working team and are a threat up front, Jed Wallace behind the front two, if he plays no doubt will cause us problems. Gary Rowett sides are always hard to create chances against."

Team news ahead of Millwall clash

The Cambridge boss provided an update on some of the players battling fitness issues, including Jack Lankester, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Greg Taylor and Jubril Okedina.

"It is too early for Jack to start; we will see him at some point tomorrow. He has just got to build up that match fitness that will come through training sessions.

"Kai jumped into team training last week and Friday was his first full training with the team so he is obviously a little bit behind. He just needs some training time to get up to speed.

"Greg's got an appointment with the specialists on Thursday so we will be clearer after that, but we all know it is a long one.

"Jubril will hopefully get back to running at some point this week so we will hopefully have him fit and available in a couple of weeks."

On potentially adding to the squad

With the U's in the third tier for the first time in almost two decades, Bonner is realistic in knowing he must add to his side in order for them to retain their League One status.

"We have got a few days until the window closes so there s still the option to add to the squad and make sure we have enough in the positions we need.

"Certainly defense is a position we need to look at. We are quite well-covered at left-back, but we will see if there is anything we can do in the next couple of weeks, but nothing is going to happen quickly."