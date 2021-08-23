Spurs transfer target stays at Fiorentina

Despite the linked that linked him to multiple European top Clubs, Serie A Fiorentina striker, Dusan Vlahovic has decided to stay in Italy for the 2021 / 22 campaign.

Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were the teams that had the most interest in signing the Serbian forward, but the Fiorentina CEO Joe Bastore has clarified that he will not switch locations this season.

Set to stay in Italy

"He will stay at Fiorentina this summer,” he told DAZN. "He’s untouchable as our president already said.”

Vlahovic has already started negotiations with Fiorentina for a new contract, considering his current deal with the Italian Club ends in the summer of 2023.

Last season, the 21 year-old scored 21 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions, which made him one of the most wanted forwards in Europe.

Spurs

The main reason why Tottenham Hotspur were interested in signing him was because of the Harry Kane saga, and his possible departure from the North London Club to Manchester City.

The 28 year-old, who has already played one game for Spurs this season, will most likely remain at Hotspur Way another season, considering the summer transfer window ends in one week.

If he stays, realistically there is nobody who can compare to Kane, considering he is considered by many as the best striker in world football.

During the 2020 / 21 campaign, Kane became just the second player in league's history to finish the season as the Premier League's leading goal scorer (23) and assists leader (14).

Across all competitions, the London-native recorded 50 goal involvements in 49 appearances, including 33 goals and 17 assists.