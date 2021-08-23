West Ham vs Leicester - Antonio: "Having 60,000 there on Monday is going to be amazing."

West Ham play their second game in the Premier League and their first game at home against a tough outfit in Leicester. The two teams both had winning starts in their opening game with West Ham putting 4 past Newcastle in St. James' Park while Leicester eased past Wolves 1-0.

Brendan Rodgers will be taking his side down to London looking for revenge on West Ham, as the Hammers did the double over them last season. Both sides also had brilliant overall seasons, finishing 5th and 6th respectively and qualifying for the Europa League.

"I'm really happy to be back playing matches."

Hammer's Spanish playmaker Pablo Fornals has spoke to whufc.com about the match on Monday and is delighted to be playing back in front of 60,000 loyal West Ham fans.

“I’m really happy, not just because the fans will be in the stadium, but for how everything is going for them at the Club. If they are allowed to travel [in the Europa League], but if they are they will 100 per cent support us because they are our supporters every day.

Everyone is having a tough time, but if we can make them proud by being in the stadium, supporting us and winning games, I think this is going to finish these bad times for everyone a little bit better.”

“Having 60,000 there on Monday is going to be amazing."

A player who opened his goal scoring account against Newcastle, Michail Antonio has spoke to whufc.com ahead of the clash and is hungry for more goals.

“Every time I go out onto the pitch the fans are singing my name and it gives you that extra 20 per cent to push on and keep fighting. People say that the pace of the matches when the fans weren’t around was lower, but with fans there it raises the speed.

“Having 60,000 there on Monday is going to be amazing. Football is not the same without the fans. Fans are football and playing a year-and-a-half without them has been very weird. I can’t wait to have them back and hopefully we can get three points in front of them.”

"I’m waiting impatiently for the next match.”

West Ham's star man in pre - season, Said Benrahma and who started with a goal and an assist in the opening game. Many fans believe he will be a key man for West Ham this season. He was delighted to play in front of a full stadium against Newcastle.

“It’s amazing that the fans were there, I waited a long time for that and it was fantastic, it’s a nice stadium. The crowd was there and they were unreal. Honestly, I was really impressed. I’m so happy that the supporters could come, I’ve been waiting for that and it was great. When the fans are there it’s different, it pushes you on. Your adrenaline is boosted when the fans are there. It’s just amazing.”

“I’m impatiently waiting for that, playing at home. It was still cool today despite being away from home. We could hear their voices. So I’m waiting impatiently for the next match.”

“It was important, we wanted to do well. Personally, I wanted to start the season well. I think that we all got off to a good start and I hope it can continue!”

