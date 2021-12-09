Tottenham Hotspur Academy adds talented defender

Investing in the future is a task Tottenham Hotspur have taken pretty seriously over the last couple of seasons.

Not only have they given multiple academy players first team minutes across all competitions, but they have also signed yet another young player to reinforce their development squad.

Spurs officially announced that young defender Charlie Sayers has joined their Academy from Southend United.

Sayers, who is a second-year Under-18s player, is joining the Club's scholarship programme from the National League club.

Tottenham's under 18s have been described as ''the best group on the academy'' by Jose Mourinho during his time at the Club.

Two players from that age group such as Dane Scarlett and Alfie Devine have even made their first team debuts already.

"Honestly, I don't know if I should say it or not, the players that I feel are more talented in the academy are not the eldest ones. They are very young," the Portuguese manager said in 2019.

''We are speaking about kids of 16-year-old, we are not speaking about 18 or 19, let's say men that just need the last push. I feel that the biggest talents are very, very young.''

"Of course we have to help in their development in collaboration with the academy but we have to wait a little bit more."

Sayers joins Khalon Haysman and Dante Cassanova as the second-year defender in the Under-18s.

The 17 year-old defender has already made his debut for the Spurs academy in a 0-3 loss against Crystal Palace U18s.