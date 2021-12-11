Key quotes from Nigel Pearson after Robins snatch draw away to Hull

After watching his side twice fight back from behind against Hull City at the MKM Stadium, Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson spoke to the media post-match and was decidedly unhappy with the majority of his team’s performance in East Yorkshire.

The Robins rescued a point late on through a Matty James strike, and Pearson admitted although it was good to come away with a point he was frustrated with his side.

”We need to find ways of being more efficient”

“Good to get a point,” said Pearson in his post-match interview. “It was a frustrating day again.

“We've been wasteful and it's frustrating to score two goals away from home and not come away with the three points. Sometimes the simple things were overcomplicated but we need to find ways of being more efficient.”

“It must be very hard for our fans to watch”

“The first goal we conceded was too easy,” Pearson admitted. “Those things are frustrating for us.

“I need to look at the game again, but I know that the players are getting frustrated at times. It must be very hard for our fans to watch. There are positives but it was a tough game to watch.”

“We are a work in progress”

“The result shouldn’t be the overriding factor,” said the Robins boss when asked about what he took away from the game. “It's always aboiut trying to be objective and when you reflect on it it's imoortant to not go over the top”.

”We passed the ball better than we have done but we were a bit tentiative in places. Players have to find inner strength to be able to deal with different siutatuions on the pitch. We are a work in progress.”

”Matty James improves the side”

“Matty James improves the side”, Pearson said after being asked about the midfielder who saved his side a point. “Good player, good role model. Glad to get him back - if Alex (Scott) didn't have to go off we might have taken him off earlier. He was cramping up in both calves,” added the manager after Scott had to go off in the first half.