Hull City 2-2 Bristol City: Smash and grab from Robins sees points shared

Matty James scored a last gasp equaliser to somehow see Bristol City take a share of the spoils at the MKM Stadium in a game that was dominated by the home side for large periods of the game.

Ryan Longman opened the scoring early on, before the Robins scored against the run of play in the second half through Antoine Semenyo. George Honeyman scored with just over ten minutes to go to give the home side the lead again, but James's shot from the edge of the area crept into the bottom corner to make sure both sides took a point.

Embed from Getty Images

Story of the match

Greg Docherty had the chance to put the Tigers ahead with only a minute on the clock, but the ball wouldn't sit right for him and the chance was gone. Up the other end, Han-Noah Messengo fired well wide. Only a minute later, Ryan Longman curled a delightful shot into the far right corner past goalkeeper Daniel Bentley to send the home supporters into raptures and give the Tigers an early lead.

Bristol City tried to get themselves going, but the next few minutes saw the game become quite scrappy with both sides guilty of giving the ball away. George Honeyman dummied Keane Lewis-Potter's cross when perhaps he should have taken a shot, and Alex Scott made a mess of the clearance before the away defense scrambled the ball to safety.

Good play on the ten minute mark from Hull City saw a chance for Mallik Wilks, and perhaps he had more time than he thought as he tried an audacious overhead kick that did not trouble Bentley in the slightest. There was a slight warning for the home side when Bristol City started to get into the game more, but a speculative ball in across the area saw Lewis-Potter clear with ease on 16 minutes. A great ball from Di'Shon Bernard put the goalscorer Longman in soon after, but he got his cross all wrong and the ball sailed behind for a Bristol City free kick.

Bristol City forced a corner on 22 minutes, and it was worked short before being wildly overhit from Callum O'Dowda. Superb defending by Greg Docherty - atoning for his error - and then Sean McLoughlin saw the Tigers let off the hook, before Lewis-Potter's shot brought a save out of Bentley. Bernard then blocked a shot as the away side pushed foward, and George Tanner replaced Scott for Bristol City due to injury on the half hour mark.

Longman cut in from the left on 32 minutes and almost scored a carbon copy of his goal, but the ball just dropped onto the top of the net with Bentley helpless. The away side came into the game more as the half went on, but they had a scare on 37 minutes as Wilks shot straight against the keeper after good work from Docherty. Chris Martin's ball into the box seconds later on the counter attack was put into a good area, but no Bristol City player got near the delivery. Quite how Martin avoided a booking for shoving Jacob Greaves into the advertising boards, only the referee will know - but Hull manager Grant McCann vented his frustrations towards the officials from the touchline.

Josh Magennis did well to win the ball with a couple of minutes to go down the right hand side, feeding Docherty who crossed for Wilks - but the striker was flagged offside, and Lewis-Potter's cross soon after was also wayward. After starting superbly, the Tigers struggled to fire on all cylinders as half time approached.

Half time: Hull City 1-0 Bristol City

Hull nearly got off to a flying start in the second half after Wilks chased a ball over the top, but the ball ended up deflecting off Honeyman and allowed the Robins to clear. Docherty's effort a couple of minutes later was fairly close but didn't trouble the away goal.

Honeyman's poor free kick on 52 minutes should have been much better, and the Robins won a corner soon after that saw them first hit the post and then equalise - very much against the run of play. It was Antoine Semenyo who put the ball in the net to make it 1-1. Good tracking back minutes later from Docherty eventually saw Wilks put in down the right hand side but he couldn't bend his run enough to stay onside. Tomas Kalas then deservedly went into the book for a cynical pull down of Wilks who would have been clean through on goal - although he was near the half way line.

Nahki Wells replaced Martin for the away side as manager Nigel Pearson tried to have a different option going forward just before the hour mark, with the Robins looking much more threatening after their equaliser. Tom Eaves and Tyler Smith then replaced Magennis and Wilks respectively as McCann looked to freshen up his front line. Eaves was soon adjudged to have committed a foul as Hull looked to counter attack and the decision was met by boos from the home crowd. Smith's flicked header from Lewis-Potter's cross didn't miss by much and this was a game both teams felt they could get something from.

As it was, the home side got themselves in front with 13 minutes to go. Richie Smallwood released Tom Eaves down the right side, who put a terrific ball into the area. Lewis-Potter's and Smith's efforts were blocked, but Honeyman kept his cool to put his side back in front.

Massengo should definitely have seen red for a second yellow as he pulled down Greaves on the touchline but managed to keep out of trouble, before Smallwood was booked for a challenge that seemed perfectly timed as the game threatened to boil over with only minutes to go. Good play from Eaves, Bernard and Smith saw the latter have a shooting chance but the effort curled wide.

A Robins corner was cleared late on and Hull nearly broke through Randell Williams, but the chance came to nothing. It looked like Hull would hold on for the three points until the Robins somehow managed to score through Matty James to undeservedly take a point back to the South West.

Full time: Hull City 2-2 Bristol City

Takeaways from the match

Hull dominate but pegged back at the death

Tigers' fans will wonder just how their team didn't win the game, with Bristol City scoring with their two real efforts on target. McCann's side will rue the missed opportunity late on when they were 2-1 up, only to see a speculative effort from a corner see the scores level at 2-2.

Robins manage to steal a point

Nigel Pearson will be delighted with the result as his side looked second best for the majority of the game. He will also be grateful to the officials who chose not to send midfielder Nah-Noah Messengo off when already on a booking for a blatant pull on Jacob Greaves.