FC Halifax Town vs Bromley - How to watch, team news, ones to watch, and kick-off time.

Team News

The Shaymen have been without midfielder Kieran Green (ligament damage) and forward Aaron Martin (illness) in recent weeks. Green is on the road to recovery, therefore, Tuesday night’s game would appear too soon for the 24-year-old. On the other hand, Martin’s absence has been treated at parent club Harrogate Town, it’s unclear as to when the January signing will be back in contention.

Town boss Pete Wild would’ve been pleased to welcome Jack Senior, Matt Warburton, and Zak Dearnley back to the squad in the last few matches. Senior was sent off four matches ago in Halifax’s 1-1 draw at Notts County. The left-back served a one-match ban for his first-half double booking, before being an unused substitute away at Weymouth and playing 45 minutes in Halifax’s last match - home to Dover Athletic. Weymouth and Dover were memorable matches for Dearnley and Warburton also, as Dearnley returned from injury to score on his league debut against Weymouth. Then Warburton found the winner versus Dover, marking his 9th league goal of the campaign - first since the absence.

As for the visitors Bromley, their team news has proved to be less filling than Halifax, as the Ravens have no new injury concerns from the side that beat Solihull Moors in the Buildbase FA Trophy last time out.

Bromley manager Andy Woodman doesn't have any new injuries. (Photo: Getty Images - David Price)

Ones to Watch

Injuries may not be apparent to report on for Bromley, but strikers Michael Cheek and James Alabi definitely are. Cheek scored a brace in the Ravens 3-1 win over Solihull, before Alabi found the third. The pair have scored twenty goals between themselves, with Cheek finding the greater amount of the score sheet. However, the attacking threat shouldn't be underestimated with the 9th placed side scoring 45 times in 29 league games.

Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson will be at the opposite end trying to deny the Bromley strikers. Johnson made his 100th Town clean sheet in the 2-0 victory over Weymouth and will be looking to protect the second-best defence in the league, having only conceded 23 goals this campaign.

Pre-Match View

The host match-winner in their game against Dover, as previously mentioned, was Warburton. The summer signing has been an instant hit at The Shay Stadium, and after being on the bench since his return to the side, he will be hoping that the goal last time out may earn him a start.

Warburton spoke to Halifax Town's Shaymen TV and stated whether he thought he would be in the starting XI after his recent performance, "I was ruled out for the Notts County game due to an injury, and the boys did really well to go 70 minutes with ten men," he said. "Then the side got wins against Barnet and Weymouth. I just need to stay patient, although, I am not really good at that trait if I’m being honest. The lads who have started, have earned their shirts, and the only thing I can do is give it my all when I am on the pitch.”

How to watch

This game was originally meant to be played on Saturday 5th February 2022 but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. You can buy tickets for the rescheduled fixture by paying at the gate. There's a deal for Premier League and Football League season ticket holders for this game, and all prices can be found on Halifax's Twitter page - @fchtonline.

The match will not be on BT Sports, but the hosts will have their own free Mixlr commentary.

Kick-Off

The game will begin at 19:45 on Tuesday 15th March 2022.

It should be a brilliant game at The Shay, as a win could take Halifax up to second in the league, whereas, Bromley have a chance to jump into the play-off places.