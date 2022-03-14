Peterborough United vs Swansea City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Swansea City currently sit comfortably around the middle of the table with relegation no threat to the traveling Swans, but a play-off push seems off the cards this season for the Welsh side.

Peterborough United, however, will be looking to build on their recent point against Stoke City after Jonson Clarke-Harris snatched a late point from the spot for the relegation-threatened side.

Team news

Peterborough United

Dan Butler and Steven Benda are both unavailable for the hosts, whilst Sammie Szmodics is also doubtful for Wednesday night’s clash after missing Saturday’s match against Stoke City with a tight groin.

Swansea City

The Swans currently have no injuries within the squad, leaving Russell Martin with plenty of choices for the fixture. Although, Ryan Manning is unavailable as he serves a four-game suspension following a red card against Fulham.

Predicted lineups

Peterborough United (3-4-1-2)

Cornell, Knight, Kent, Edwards, Burrows Norburn, Taylor, Ward, Fuchs, Marriott, Clarke-Harris

Swansea City (3-4-2-1)

Fisher, Christie, Naughton, Cabango, Ogbeta, Grimes, Downes, Ntcham, Paterson, Piroe, Obafemi

Form guide

Peterborough United – LLLDD

Posh have struggled to get any consistency going this season which is why they find themselves in a relegation battle following last season's promotion from League One. The appointment of Grant McCann has seemed to lift spirits slightly with the side having drawn their last two fixtures. A 2-2 draw against Stoke in their last match was a real boost for the side as they aim to survive the drop.

Swansea City – LLWWL

The Swans bounced back with a 3-1 victory over Coventry City last time out, after back-to-back defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Fulham. A steady season for Swansea sees them 16th in the Championship in their first season under manager Russell Martin.

Ones to watch

Jonson Clarke-Harris

The powerful 27-year-old striker will be brimming with confidence after his brace against the Potters on Saturday. Despite not scoring anywhere near as many league goals as last season having won the golden boot in League One, the forward still has seven goals to his name and will always be a threat against any opposition.

Jamie Paterson

The versatile Swansea attacking midfielder has flourished in his debut season at the Welsh club having scored nine times, whilst also assisting six. The former Bristol City man has starred on multiple occasions so far this season for Russell Martin’s side and could be the difference against Peterborough on Wednesday night.

Previous meetings

Swansea have won the last four meetings with Peterborough, with the most recent being on October 30, 2021, when the Swans won 3-0 in the reverse fixture. Peterborough have conceded a minimum of three goals in their last three meetings with Swansea.

How to watch

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports red button at 19:45 GMT and on the Sky Sports app. Highlights will be posted on social media the following day by both clubs.