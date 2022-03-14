Coventry City vs Hull City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Coventry City will be looking to move level with the Championship's top six this Wednesday, as they hope to build on an impressive 4-1 win over fellow promotion contenders Sheffield United at the weekend.

They face a Hull City side led by Shota Arveladze, which has only won one of their last nine league games, a 3-0 win away at Peterborough on February 26.

The Tigers currently sit in 20th place but are in no real danger of going down, with a thirteen-point gap to Barnsley in 22nd. Whereas the Sky Blues, currently missing manager Mark Robins due to COVID, are in 10th, just three points off Sheffield United in sixth.

Team news

Sky Blues' first-team coach Dennis Lawrence is expected to remain in charge on the sidelines for the game against Hull, whilst Robins and his assistant Adi Viveash recover from COVID.

The only fresh injury concern that Lawrence may have to contend with is that of captain Kyle McFadzean, who went off injured in Saturday's win over the Blades.

Apart from that, it is as it was for the Sky Blues, with Jodi Jones still out with a recurring knee issue, as well as other protracted spells on the sidelines for Jake Bidwell, Liam Kelly and Josh Eccles.

As for Hull, they are expected to remain without Chelsea loanee Josh Baxter, who is out with a hand injury, as well as Josh Emmanuel and Lewie Coyle. Both of whom face longer periods out of action.

Speaking to HullLive, Tigers boss Arveladze also confirmed that his side will also likely be without Randell Williams until the final week or two of the season, as the winger continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Hull boss Arveladze could also have Malik Wilks back for the trip to the Midlands, after he featured for the under-23s side before the draw away to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Predicted lineups

Coventry City: Moore (GK), Dabo, Rose, Hyam, Clarke-Salter, Maatsen, Hamer, Allen, O'Hare, Gyokeres, Godden

Hull City: Ingram (GK), Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves, Longman, Smallwood, Docherty, Fleming, Honeyman, Lewis-Potter, Eaves

Ones to watch

Embed from Getty Images

Former Aston Villa academy product Callum O'Hare comes into the game on Wednesday night off the back of a brace against Sheffield United.

Whilst the first goal might have been fortuitous, tapping in after a goal-line scramble, his second was a showcase of his class.

Viktor Gyokeres found him in the box with a clever reverse pass, but the close control that has come to define O'Hare's game helped him set the ball to strike through the legs of the defender and into the bottom right corner.

And his game with the ball is only half the story. Out of possession, he works as hard and as smart as anyone on the pitch, setting the tone for the press alongside the other frontmen. Whether it be two strikers in front of him, or one up front with Jamie Allen next to him.

Embed from Getty Images

As for Hull, look no further than their local boy Keane Lewis-Potter.

The 21-year-old has scored nine and assisted three so far this season, in a side which has struggled to put any sort of form together all season.

Jarrod Bowen, now at West Ham, was so often the bright spark for Hull in his time there and it looked as though they would struggle to find a replacement.

And whilst Lewis-Potter is not yet contributing on the same level that Bowen once did for the Tigers, the supporters at the MKM Stadium will be hoping that the Hull-born winger can replicate some of Bowen's form.

Past meetings

These two sides have always been relatively evenly matched over the course of their 44 previous encounters.

The home side Coventry have won 17 of these, most recently in this season's reverse fixture.

The spoils have been shared on nine occasions, whilst Hull have ran away with all three points 18 times.

As just mentioned, the last time these two teams met was earlier this season at Hull's MKM Stadium. The Sky Blues took the win that day, thanks to a stooping header from Matty Godden.

Where to watch

The game is available to watch in the UK via the Sky Sports Red Button, and overseas supporters can watch the game via their clubs' iFollow service.