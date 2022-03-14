Barnsley vs Bristol City preview: How to watch, team news, kick-off time, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Poya Asbaghi's Barnsley side will be looking to secure a vital win in their fight for Championship survival when they face Bristol City at Oakwell.

The Tuesday night fixtures sees The Tykes, who are currently four points adrift of safety, sitting in 22nd place in the Championship, face 18th placed Bristol City.

The Robins will hope to get the win to consolidate their league position above the bottom three and aim for a mid table finish.

Team news

Barnsley

Callum Styles is expected to be available for Barnsley again, having been unavailable to Asbaghi in their 1-1 draw against Fulham, which saw The Tykes suffer late heartbreak against the league leaders.

The fitness of both Victor Adeboyejo and Aaron Leya Iseka will not be known until closer to kick off, which may have a big influence on the tie, as The Reds' bench has seemed short of options of late.

Cauley Woodrow remains sidelined with a long term injury, having not played since Barnsley's 2-1 defeat against Preston North End on December 11.

Bristol City

The Robins were without Tomas Kalas for their win against Blackburn Rovers, which saw manager Nigel Pearson spring a few tactical surprises which could be deployed again on Tuesday night.

Pearson gave Robbie Cundy his debut in a back three, which came three years after his arrival at the club from Bath City, and he kept a clean sheet in their 0-1 win at Ewood Park on Saturday.

The former Watford and Leicester City boss also moved top scorer Andreas Weimann into a right wing back position, in a move that saw Alex Scott slotted in behind the strikers.

Rob Atkinson returned to the side on Saturday, so Pearson should be able to use him at Oakwell.

Predicted lineups

Barnsley

Collins, Brittain, Andersen, Helik, Kitching, Palmer, Gomes, Vita, Bassi, Quina, Morris.

Bristol City

Bentley, Weimann, Cundy, Klose, Atkinson, Dasilva, Scott, Massengo, James, Martin, Semenyo.

Form guide

Barnsley

The late equaliser against Fulham on Saturday will be a blow for Asbaghi and his side, however to take a point against the league leaders remains an impressive result for The Tykes.

Barnsley find themselves in decent form given the context of their season, having lost only one of their last five.

Consecutive 1-1 draws against Stoke City and Fulham have been their last two results, which followed a 2-0 defeat against relegation rivals Derby County.

The Reds ended February with two straight wins against Middlesbrough and Hull City, something Barnsley had not been able to do all season until that point.

This is Barnsley's third home game in a row, where they are starting to develop an impressive record, having not lost at Oakwell since February 2 in a 0-1 loss against Cardiff City.

Bristol City

In contrast to Barnsley's strong home form, the win that The Robins picked up on their travels against Blackburn on Saturday ended a five month long run without a win on the road.

Tuesday night's visitors had lost all of their last three matches before getting a win against Blackburn, beating Middlesbrough prior to the defeats.

Their win last time out also saw The Robins secure their first clean sheet in 12 matches, and in 23 matches on their travels.

Bristol City have not won consecutive games all season, so a win at Oakwell would end an unwanted record for Pearson and his players.

Ones to watch

Barnsley

Carlton Morris made himself Barnsley's top goal scorer in the league for the club when he netted his fifth of the season last time out, and he will be hoping to contribute more goals again against Bristol City.

The 26-year-old has made 17 appearances for The Tykes so far this term in the league and 21 overall, as he scored a brace in a 5-4 win against Barrow in the FA Cup in January.

Morris will provide a threat against a shaky Bristol defence on what will be a testing night for both defences.

Embed from Getty Images

Bristol City

Bristol City's talisman Andreas Weimann will be hoping to cause problems for the hosts once again on Tuesday night.

The Austrian sits fourth in the top goal scorers chart for the Championship this season with 17 goals to his name as well as eight assists.

The striker also has a conversion rate of 30%, which is higher than anyone else in the top 10 goal scorers in the league this term, proving how clinical Weimann is in front of goal.

If Barnsley afford the former Aston Villa and Derby County player any opportunities they may well be made to pay, something which will be of concern to Asbaghi given his side's poor defensive record.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous meetings

The head to head overall favours the visitors, who have won 45 times against Barnsley.

They also won the previous meeting against The Tykes on the 30th of October at Ashton Gate, which saw The Robins run out 2-1 winners.

There have been 24 draws between the two teams, as well as 31 wins for Barnsley in the head to head.

Barnsley have not beaten their opponents at Oakwell in their last five meetings there, with their last home win against Pearson's side a 1-0 win in September 2012.

Where to watch

For Sky customers, Barnsley vs Bristol City can be viewed on the Sky Sports Football red button, with the game kicking off on Tuesday at 19:45 GMT.

For non-Sky customers in both the UK and overseas, fans can buy match passes for the game from iFollow Barnsley.

Fans of the club can buy a video match pass for £10.

Bristol City fans can also purchase a video match pass for £10 on Robins TV.

What the managers have said

Following the 1-1 draw between Barnsley and Fulham, The Tykes' boss Poha Asbaghi praised his side, but could not hide his disappointment at dropping tow points late on for the second game in a row.

He said: "They had a lot of the ball, but we were allowing them to play exactly where we wanted them, and they were not creating any chances to try and equalise.

"I really felt that we could win this game."

Asbaghi will be hoping his side can continue to defend for a full 90 minutes as well as score against Bristol City, having dropped points in added time two games in a row.

There has been a notable improvement in both performances and results at Oakwell of late, but with time running out to keep The Tykes up, Asbaghi will know the significance of this game to Barnsley's season.