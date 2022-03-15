Cardiff City vs Stoke City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Michael O’Neill will be feeling the pressure to turn results around given his side's unwanted winless run, which recently saw the Potters draw 2-2 with bottom-placed Peterborough United.

Cardiff City are going into the clash with confidence having picked up seven points from a possible nine in their last three matches.

Team news

Cardiff

The Bluebirds are without captain Sean Morrison due to injury, Curtis Nelson and Max Watters are also unavailable through injury. Otherwise, they should have everyone available for selection.

Stoke

Stoke City have been injury-riddled recently leaving O’Neill lacking for options. Harry Soutar, Liam Moore, Abdallah Sima, Nick Powell and Morgan Fox are all missing for the visitors due to injuries. Jaden Philogene-Bidace is also a concern for the match after missing the game against Peterborough United with an injury.

Predicted lineups

Cardiff (3-5-2)

Smithies, McGuinness, Flint, Ng, Bagan, Wintle, Ralls, Doyle, Drameh, Hugill, Colwill

Stoke (4-3-3)

Bonham, Tymon, Chester, Harwood-Bellis, Wilmot, Allen, Baker, Thompson, Brown, Maja, Campbell

Form guide

Cardiff – LLWWD

Steve Morison will be looking to build on his side's recent mini unbeaten run having won two games against Derby County and QPR, before drawing 0-0 with Preston North End in their last match. The Bluebirds will be looking to convert more chances as the side has only managed four goals in their last five matches.

Stoke – LLLDD

The Potters are desperate for a change in fortunes with the pressure mounting on Michael O’Neill due to his side's seven-game winless run. Stoke drew 2-2 in their last match against relegation-threatened Peterborough, due to a 91st-minute equaliser from Jonson Clarke-Harris. Too many draws recently has contributed to the winless run which sees the Potters sit 15th in the league.

Ones to watch

Cody Drameh

The 20-year-old fullback has been a standout performer for the Bluebirds, getting a minimum of a seven rating in his last three appearances. The Leeds United loanee has made 13 appearances so far this season in the Championship having only joined the club in the January transfer window, registering two assists in the process.

Lewis Baker

The former Chelsea academy player has shown his quality for the Potters since joining in January. Having made 11 Championship appearances, Baker has seven-goal contributions and has scored in the Potters' last two fixtures with the midfielder aiming to continue the run against Cardiff.

Previous meetings

The two sides met in the reverse fixture at the Bet365 Stadium earlier in the season where they played out an entertaining 3-3 draw. The Bluebirds have won two of the last five meetings against the Potters, with the sides also sharing two draws in that time.

How to watch

The match will be available on Sky Sports red button and the Sky Sports app with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. Highlights of the match will be available the following day on social media.