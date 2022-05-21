Crystal Palace vs Manchester United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted line-ups and ones to watch.

As the curtain comes down on the 2021/22 Premier League season and qualification for the Europa League Manchester United’s highest possible remaining achievement, the Reds travel to south London to face Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side in game week 38.

A United win would secure sixth place for Ralf Rangnick’s men as they aim to better West Ham’s result against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mathematically, the season has been United’s worst in the Premier League since its formation in 1992.

On the other hand, a win for the hosts could possibly see a top half finish for the Eagles, who’ll need results to go their way if that is to happen.

Team news

Palace could be without key members of their side for the contest, with centre-back Marc Guehi having picked up an ankle injury on Thursday’s visit to Goodison Park, however, the 21-year-old hasn’t yet been completely ruled out.

Summer signing Michael Olise is still absent having not featured at all against Everton. Olise picked up a knock in the 1-1 draw to Aston Villa earlier this month.

The silky winger will certainly be a big miss for Palace, with United left-back Luke Shaw’s availability still unknown due to the birth of his child.

Ralf Rangnick also confirmed in his press conference on Friday that Jadon Sancho was unable to complete the session, as was Phil Jones.

It has also been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is ruled out for Sunday’s fixture too, with the 37-year-old still struggling with a hip flexor.

On Friday, Rangnick said: “We once again have quite a few players missing and a few with question marks.”

Frenchman Paul Pogba will not be involved. Pogba trudged off with a calf injury at Anfield last month, with the 29-year-old set to leave the club for a free for the second time, with Juventus and Paris Saint Germain circling around Pogba’s situation.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Kouyate, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, Eze; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

Ones to watch

Conor Gallagher

In his final appearance on what many would deem a successful loan spell, Gallagher is sure to be a threat as he has been all season.

The Chelsea loanee has contributed to eight goals and five assists this season for Palace, having even made his senior England debut last November.

Gallagher has shown with his numbers how good he is going forward, but the 22-year-old isn’t short of working off the ball, and he’ll surely have a part to play in Thomas Tuchel’s squad next season.

Fred

In an overly disappointing season at Old Trafford, Fred has been one of the few players to have given United fans something to look forward to under Erik ten Hag.

The Brazil midfielder returned in the 4-0 thrashing at the Amex Stadium after missing a number of games due to injury.

With the 29-year-old not renown for scoring goals or providing assists, he has chipped in on a handful of occasions since the arrival of Rangnick.

Fred is never one to shy away from a tackle, playing with his heart on his sleeve.

Previous meetings

Of recent times, Palace have had the more favourable results between the two sides, although the Reds came out on top earlier on in the season in Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge.

In the last six contests, United have beaten their opponents three times, with Palace coming out on top twice – the last coming in September 2020.

What the managers have said

Speaking on Friday, the Palace boss Vieira sang the praises of Sunday’s opponents.

Vieira said: “I think it is good for us to play the last game at home against one of the best teams – Manchester United – and everything they represent.”

“We will want to give a really good performance. I think our fans deserve that, and this is what we will try to do. It has been a really, really challenging season for United, but it is never ever easy to play them.

“When you look at the quality that they have in the squad, we need a big performance to get something from the game.”

Vieira is currently undergoing an investigation with the police and the FA both involved. The former Arsenal midfielder was involved in an altercation with an Everton fan last Thursday, with the Frenchman seen to be assaulting a fan after the Toffees’ pitch invasion as they clinched Premier League survival.

For the visitors, the game will be interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s last in charge as he prepares to move towards a consultancy role at Old Trafford. The German will also oversee the Austrian national team as manager.

Rangnick has been disappointed with his spell in charge of the Reds.



“Since Atletico, we just didn’t find our shape [and] form again. It has got to do with confidence, team spirit and togetherness. This is my biggest disappointment that we didn’t establish that team spirit”, said Rangnick.

The 63-year-old also confirmed he had been in contact with the incoming Ten Hag via WhatsApp.

Rangnick said: “Hopefully, [we] will have a chance to meet and speak in person at the weekend or Monday morning at the latest.”

Although Rangnick has said harsh truths of several players in previous press conferences, on Friday he said: “I strongly believe that there is a core group of players at the club who are top, [and] good enough to play for this club.

“If we bring in the right players, mentality players, I am positive we will be able to bring this club back to the top. Maybe not possible in one window, but next the two or three.”

Where to watch

With every single game kicking off at 4PM in the Premier League on the final day, the encounter will not be shown live on TV, with Brentford vs relegation threatened Leeds United, title chasing Liverpool vs Wolves, and Manchester City vs Aston Villa the fixtures chosen to be aired.