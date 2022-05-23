Gareth Ainsworth admits the better team won after Wycombe lost to Sunderland in League One Play-Off Final

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth admits that his team were beaten by the 'better side' in this afternoon's League One Play-Off Final defeat against Sunderland.

Over 20,000 Chairboys fans in attendance left Wembley Stadium devastated after missing out on a return to Championship following a 2-0 defeat.

Goals at either side of the half from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart condemned Wycombe to another campaign in the third tier.

Ainsworth said in his post-match press conference: "Unfortunately, on the big occasion, Sunderland were the better side. That happens.

"We’re going to have to take it on the chin and prepare for next year."

'I'm a proud manager today'

Despite falling at the final hurdle, Ainsworth expressed to the media how proud he was of his side's 2021/22 campaign as a whole.

"We keep upsetting the odds and upsetting the pundits," he said.

"We’ve got the best squad I’ve had at Wycombe and we’ll build resilience from this.

"I’m so proud we’ve amassed 83 points in League One this season.

He added: "Eight years ago, we survived at Torquay to stop us going into the National League and Sunderland finished 16th in the Premier League.

"The progress this side has made is phenomenal and to see 23,000 Wycombe people today makes me so proud.

"We’ll be back here, and we’ll have learnt."

On Akinfenwa's retirement

To add to the emotions for Ainsworth, this afternoon also saw Adebayo Akinfenwa make his last appearance in professional football.

Akinfenwa, who became cult hero among fans around the world, made almost 800 appearances in a 21 year-long career.

He said on the 40-year-old: "We're going to miss him, without a doubt.

"We're already working on personalities and characteristics around the training ground. He'll leave a big hole.

"To fill his boots on the pitch will be impossible to do.

"He's a fantastic player but more importantly he's a fantastic non-player.

"We're really proud to be the club that Akinfenwa has called home."

