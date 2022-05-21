York City 2-0 Boston United: City Promoted Back To The National League

In-form striker Lenell John-Lewis gave York the lead with just five minutes played, firing it past Dewhurst into the bottom corner.

Home fans' nerves turned into celebrations with five minutes to play, as Maz Kouhyar put the game to bed, sending City to the National League.

Lineups

York City: Jameson, Dyson, Kouogun, Sanders, Barrow, Wright, Hancox, McLaughlin ©, Kouhyar, John-Lewis, Donaldson

Boston United: Dewhurst, Garner, Shiels ©, Green, Wright Jnr, ferguson, Elliott, Dimaio, Abbott, Byrne, Seriki

Story of the match

It was a dream start for The Minstermen, as they took the lead with just five minutes on the clock. A throw into the box from the left couldn’t be cleared by Boston, and fell to John-Lewis, who brought it down and fired it into the bottom corner, his fifth goal in six greeted by a deafening roar.

Both sides came close shortly after, as Luke Shiels fired well over from inside the area for The Pilgrims, before City’s Paddy McLaughlin also did the same, missing the target completely.

Visiting striker Danny Elliott wasn’t far away from finding the equaliser on 25 minutes, but from a few yards out, scuffed his half-volley with a miskick that evaded Pete Jameson’s goal frame.

However, it wasn't long before the hosts were looking dangerous again - a good spell of possession resulted in a goalbound effort glanced away, which was followed by a long range Akil Wright shot rising into the North Stand.

Eight minutes before the break, veteran striker Clayton Donaldson tried a looping effort, which looked to be heading in, but only for the crossbar, which came to the Boston ‘keeper’s rescue.

United were the first to make an impact after returning for the second half, as captain Shiels got onto the end of a corner but somehow blazed it well over the bar from point-blank range.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, York ‘keeper Jameson pulled off a brilliant save to tip a deflected free kick from Shane Byrne round the post, before cutting out all danger again, blocking a Massanka shot.

York City then sealed their promotion back to The National League, as a late Maz Kouhyar goal put them 2-0 up with five minutes to play. Donaldson contributed largely with a great tackle, before giving the ball to the Afghan, who cut inside and made no mistake in scoring at the near post to send The Minstermen up.

Star man