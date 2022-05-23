The Key Quotes from Steven Gerrards Post-Manchester City Press Conference

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A late second-half comeback condemned Aston Villa to a final-day defeat at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City came from two goals behind to secure the Premier League title.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard spoke to Aston Villa's social media channels after the game. Here is what he had to say.

On Villa's Performance

"I think the players were remarkable for 70 minutes. They done everything we asked of them plus more.

"The game plan was working fantastic, we got the game exactly where we wanted it, we also had two or three other big moments in the game to hit City even more.

"But we decided to go into protection mode too soon and then we stopped playing, we stopped making passes to stay with the ball and to be fair to City they were relentless in the final stages.

On being proud of the team

"For large parts, I was very proud and happy with what I've seen today and I'm sure the fans would echo that.

"But unfortunately we haven't got the results so yeah I'm sure they are feeling the frustrations just like myself but what I can assure them is that we'll come back better and stronger and we'll work tirelessly in the background to try and strengthen this team and the squad and that starts now.

"In fact, it's already started and I'm sure they will see that in the coming days and weeks."

On Villa's results against the top teams

"We haven't got enough points and we haven't got enough points against the sides at the top of the league so that's a big challenge coming back next season.

"We need to improve in a lot of areas and a full preseason will help but I think there's a lot of positive up to a certain point in this game today and I'm sure the fans have seen that."