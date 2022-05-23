The Key Quotes from Pep Guardiola's Post-Aston Villa Press Conference

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City kisses the Premier League trophy during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester City ensured that it would be their name engraved on the Premier League trophy for a fourth time in the last five seasons, as they came from behind to defeat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

City boss Pep Guardiola addressed the press following the game. Here is what he had to say.

On Liverpool

"I want to congratulate Liverpool Football Club for this incredible battle, for the last years especially this one too.

"The magnitude of our achievement is related to this rival. Never ever have I had a rival like Liverpool in my career as a football player or manager. That makes me feel more proud of all of us, more proud about these players, about this organisation because we know exactly which opponent we face.

"We are incredibly happy."

On the two goal deficit

"Of course there are a lot of thought so it was so difficult always I had the feeling with the day that we saw since we arrive in the stadium that we need a goal, and after you know when we talk about the big data, you know today's big data is numbers.

"Where was today the big data when you play 90 minutes with this emotion that is close to the Champion but this is the most difficult game to win with this game being played is completely different to the other ones.

"You have to close something that is so difficult. It is like the service to win Wimbledon so it's the most difficult one the tennis players say. It was quite similar today.

"We were fortunate and lucky that we scored the second goal so quickly and after when we saw the time still to play so with 12-15 minutes it's okay, is our momentum and we get it.

On winning the Premier League

"I'm not saying that it is better or more important than the Champions League, I would not say that, but this is the most honest one.

"The Premier League don't lie. It's 38 games away and home. With many problems, all the teams and at the end, who wins it is because they were the best.

On the atmosphere

"It is the best I have ever lived since I am here.

"The last two games against Newcastle, Real Madrid in the Champions home and Newcastle was incredible but today was so so special.

Hopefully tomorrow we can celebrate together in Manchester streets with our cigars and beers. I will bring my cigar, don't worry!

On Substitutes Impact

"In the first half Joao was really good but he was right footing left and Oleks [Zinchenko] was amazing the first 15-20 minutes and Raheem [Sterling] makes more runs in behind.

"We employ more inside the second part of the last part of the game, playing wider and especially with Kevin [De Bruyne] and Gundo [Ilkay Gundogan] being more present and fight from the field. The actions, they took responsibility with 2-0 hit the ball driven three or four players, being aggressive.

"Jesus how he fought all of the movements against two central defenders like [Callum] Chambers and [Tyrone] Mings and he fights and fights. He was devastated [to come off] but he had no pounds of energy at all.

On Three Goals in Five Minutes

"I called Real Madrid and they gave me good advice. This was the reason why. Listen no explanation for Madrid and no explanation today. It is momentum, it is people.

"Sometimes it is nice to live you know, to live these kind of situations and leave it for the future so have I feeling that it will help us to be stronger next season and maybe we need a little bit more time but every second that passes after winning this Premier League.

"Four Premier Leagues in five seasons in this country is probably the best achievements that we have done in our careers so it's incredible. I will be proud for a long long time."