Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool fans to 'book the hotel' for next year's Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have had a tremendous season losing just four times from 63 matches.

But they couldn't get past the kings of Europe, Real Madrid.

Klopp has said to Liverpool fans that he has a "strong" feeling his side will be back again.

"Book the hotel"

Those were the confident words from the German as he vowed to make amends for their disappointing Champions League final.

"In the dressing room nobody feels it was a great season at the moment," Klopp told BT Sport.

"We played a good game, not a perfect game. The boys tried everything, especially at 1-0 down then we played like we wanted to play before.

"I have a strong feeling we will come again. The boys are competitive. We will have an outstanding group next season.

"Where's it [the final] next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel."

Klopp also congratulated Madrid and Thibaut Courtois who was sensational.

“They scored a goal and we didn’t," that was the verdict from the Liverpool boss.

“That’s hard to take but we have to respect that. I congratulate Madrid and I have congratulated their president outside personally.

"When a goalkeeper is man of the match something is obviously wrong for the other team. We had three really big chances when Courtois made incredible saves. I would have loved more of them. In the last third, we could have done better."

Klopp then noted the fine margins that defined his side's "outstanding" season: "They played an outstanding season. The two competitions we didn’t win were by the smallest possible margins – one point from City in the Premier League and one goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

"That says nothing about us," he added.