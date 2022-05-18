Klopp hails “incredible performance” as PL Title goes down to the wire

A huge win on the South Coast

Following their FA Cup triumph at Wembley on Saturday, Liverpool had to travel to Southampton where a defeat would see Manchester City crowned Premier League Champions.

A strike from Takumi Minamino and a Joel Matip header guided the Reds to three points in a game that saw Jurgen Klopp make nine changes to the team he fielded in the FA up Final, three days prior.

Despite an early scare with Nathan Redmond putting the Saints ahead, the Reds produced a dominant display on the south coast.

Klopp said: "Incredible performance. Making nine changes, if it didn't work out it was my responsibility, but now it did, it's 1000% the boys' responsibility.

“These boys, it’s like having Ferrari’s in my garage!”

Joe Gomez injury

As the first half was coming to a close, Joe Gomez, who has been so unfortunate with injuries in recent years, was forced to be replaced as the defender seemed to suffer an ankle injury, in a challenge with Nathan Tella.

Gomez was seen leaving St Mary’s Stadium in crutches and a protective boot, but Klopp provided an update on the Englishmen in his post-match press conference.

Klopp said: "I hope we were lucky. He has pain but not too much. He got a real shock to the system. But he's sitting in the dressing room and was in a good mood when I spoke to him."

Sunday: The decider

It’s all eyes on Sunday now. Manchester City or Liverpool. The Premier League that is still in City’s hands, could well swerve to Merseyside.

Liverpool will need to hope Steven Gerrard has one more miracle in him to provide Liverpool with their second Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp knows his side must remain fully focused as a win for themselves is just as important.

"It's football. We have to win our games. Wolves are there. We will be 100% focused."

"Everyone who is with and around Liverpool Football Club should be really proud of these boys, whatever happens on Sunday."

Jake Daniels

It was a momentous weekend for British football this weekend, away from the pitch. Blackpool starlet Jake Daniels became the UK’s first active male professional footballer to come out to the public as gay.

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the 17-year-old’s courage to publicly come out as gay.

Klopp said: "Fantastic. When I saw him talking I couldn't believe he was 17 years old. The whole football community will support him. Whatever we can do. I don't know him but I'm really proud of him. I'm really happy for him."

