Reading sign Tyrese Fornah on a season-long loan

Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Wigan Athletic at Montgomery Waters Meadow on April 30, 2022 in Shrewsbury, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Reading have completed their fourth signing of the summer, signing Tyrese Fornah on loan for the season.

The 22-year-old is primarily a defensive midfielder and joins from newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

He spent the second half of last season on loan in League One at Shrewsbury Town. He has also previously spent time on loan at Plymouth Argyle and Casa Pia in Portugal.

Here we have a little deep-dive into Fornah's career up until this point and what he has to offer for the Royals ahead of the new campaign.

Fornah's career so far

Fornah started his career playing for Brighton & Hove Albion, featuring for their U18s side before going on to join Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2018.

He then spent a year and a half with the U23 side, before spending the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Casa Pia in the Portuguese second division, making five appearances before the season was ultimately curtailed due to COVID-19.

He then joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the 2020/21 season in League One, making 39 appearances in Argyle's first season back in the third tier following promotion the season prior. He then went to Shrewsbury for the second half of 2021/22 campaign, making 19 appearances as Salop avoided relegation.

Style of play

Fornah is primarily a defensive midfielder, but at Shrewsbury Town played as a number six and eight, but generally looked to be better when playing as a number six.

He is very good when under pressure, receiving possession from deep from the central defenders. He is also very athletic and good at dribbling his way out of tricky situations. His passing also took a notable improvement when converting to a number six from an eight, attempting 50% more passes whilst his pass accuracy went up 20 per cent from 64 to 84 in that time.