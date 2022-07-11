Crystal Palace sign Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure

Patrick Vieira continues to bolster his Crystal Palace squad with the acquisition of highly-rated Cheick Doucoure - who joins the team on a five-year deal following the arrivals of Sam Johnstone and Malcolm Ebiowei.

Doucoure played 34 times in Ligue 1 last season, helping Lens reach a seventh-placed finish and becoming an irreplaceable component at the base of a midfield three.

His 2021/22 campaign capped off a successful spell in France for the Mali international, having played an essential role in winning promotion in the 2018 season.

After the departure of Cheikhou Kouyate and the return of Conor Gallagher at Chelsea, Vieira listed the midfield position as a critical area for strengthening.

Playing style

The 22-year-old box-to-box midfielder has played a fair share of games at centre-back and left-back, which will provide The Eagles with much-needed defensive cover in games where Palace find themselves on the backfoot.

But Doucoure's ever-present demeanour on the pitch means that his abilities don't solely rely on defensive stability. In attack, the Malian will push the opposition defence backwards and provide an extra number in and around the box, counter-pressing when possession is lost.

His impressive athleticism and physical prowess will bring a new dimension to Palace's midfield balance, injecting energy and strength to a blueprint that struggled to combat high-press across games last season.

At such a young age, Doucoure already possesses the ability to be a thorn in the opposition's outlook when facing The Eagles. As Vieira looks to continue implementing his philosophy at the south London club, his latest addition to the squad has the potential to be his finest yet.

What's been said

After putting pen to paper in south London, Doucouré said: “I'm very happy, I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player. I’m proud to be at Palace today."

Chairman Steve Parish said of the deal: “Cheick's arrival is yet another statement of intent, demonstrating our ambition to further improve the squad this summer.

“We are extremely confident that Cheick will adapt seamlessly to the rigours of the Premier League and that he will contribute positively to the squad, and I wish him all the very best for his time with us."