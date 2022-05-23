The best way to end the season - Patrick Vieira reflects on victory over Manchester Utd

Patrick Vieira felt that Crystal Palace's 1-0 victory over Manchester United on the final day of the Premier League was the best way to end a "really good season."

The Eagles found the difference through a likely source at Selhurst Park when, in the 37th minute, an aimless pass backwards from Bruno Fernandes fell to the feet of Wilfried Zaha.

Picking up the loose ball and standing up to the defensive frailties of his former club, the Ivorian conjured some room for him to drill an attempt into the bottom left of David De Gea's goal.

Palace did have chances to add another goal, with efforts from Conor Gallagher and Jeffrey Schlupp proving to be a growing concern for their opponent, but Zaha's goal finished as the only of the match.

"It has been a really good season," expressed Vieira. "It was the best way to end the season"

“I was really pleased because we won, and we had another clean sheet at home – it’s a good way to end the season.”

Crystal Palace have not conceded a goal in their last six home matches of the season, which has seen The Eagles shut out Everton, Manchester City, and Arsenal along the way.

On Sunday afternoon, it was Wilfried Zaha's 14th goal of the season that accompanied Palace's strong defensive display, handing them their sixth positive result against the traditional 'big six'.

“There are two ways of saying it,” explained Vieira of Zaha’s season.

“The first is that he scored 14, and he had really good opportunities during the season to be about 20-24. I would say that means there is a side that he has to improve.

“Saying that, in every game at home or away, there’s a guy who I can trust. When he is on the field, he plays, he fights, and he is a winner. It’s been a really good season, and I hope more to come from him.”

While the fan-favourites contract at Palace isn't up until the following summer, there is an underlying belief that Vieira will have at least one more season with Zaha by his side.

But circumstances with Conor Gallagher are a lot different. The Englishman played his last match during his season-long loan at Selhurst Park against Manchester Utd, and he heads back to Chelsea to fight for a place in Thomas Tuchel's plans.

When asked whether Vieira would like to see Gallagher back in red and blue next season, the answer was predictable: “Yeah, the fans love him, I love him, the players in the dressing room respect and love him – it was a really good season for Conor.



“What makes us proud as a team and as a football club is that he spent a year with us, and he’s leaving this football club as a really different player – he’s an international player now.

“We played our part, and if you look at the way he played today, he played his part during the season.

“And now the decision is in the hands of Chelsea. We are really pleased and happy with the year he spent with us, and we wish him good luck and all the best. We have to wait and see what is going to happen.

“But of course, we may have a player in the squad who could already replace him.”