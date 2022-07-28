Morecambe vs Shrewsbury: League One Preview, Gameweek 1, 2022

Last season Morecambe finished 19th in League One. Just one place behind Shrewsbury (18th) and two points clear of the bottom four. Final day drama ensured the hosts kept their third tier status for another year.

The two sides face each other on Saturday, July 30 to kick-start their respective campaigns.

Team news

Morecambe

Morecambe have kept fairly busy throughout the summer, securing the likes of Connor Ripley, Max Melbourne, Donald Love and ex Fleetwood Town and Salford City player Ashley Hunter.

Some players from the 2021/22 campaign remain with the Shrimps. Arthur Gnahoua & Adam Smith have both signed new deals with the club.

Shrewsbury

Salop, on the other hand, have also been keeping busy throughout the summer, having signed the likes of Chey Dunkley, Aiden O'Brien and Ex Coventry City winger Jordan Shipley.

Elliott Bennett has signed a new deal and will remain at Shrewsbury for the 2022/23 campaign.

Likely lineups

Morecambe

Ripley, Cooney, Gibson, Fane, O'Connor, Melbourne, Connolly, Taylor, Stockton,Hunter, Gnahoua.

Shrewsbury

Marosi, Leahy, Pennington, Moore, Bowman, Bayliss, Dunkley, Nurse, Shipley, Dacosta, Flanagan.

Key players

Cole Stockton helped Morecambe avoid the drop last season, scoring 23 League goals for the Shrimps. He was also in competition for the 'EFL Goal Of The Year' after his wonder strike against AFC Wimbledon earlier on in the season.

If Morecambe want to succeed this season, Stockton is going to have to maintain his goalscoring form.

Embed from Getty Images

Daniel Udoh

Daniel Udoh joined Shrewsbury back in 2019, since then the striker has been going from strength to strength at the club.

The Nigerian centre-forward scored 16 goals for Salop last season. helping them sustain their league one status.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

This fixture is being played at Morecambe's Mazuma Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 BST on Saturday, July 30.

How can I watch?

This fixture is not being televised. However, for viewers outside of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, streams are avaliable through the official club websites.