Summarising Coventry City’s transfer activity so far

Retained list

Coventry City began the 2022/23 pre-season by publishing the sides official retained list. Firstly, loanees Ian Maatsen and Jake Clarke-Salter both returned to Chelsea following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

In terms of retained players, four players had their existing deals extended by a further year. Firstly, U23s duo Jay McGrath and Aidan Finnegan had their spells extended after the sides success in the PDL2 league, winning the title by beating Bristol City in the final. Elsewhere, Blaine Rowe has had his option triggered, after his loan spell at Ayr United was cut short due to injury.

Four players did leave the Sky Blues following the conclusion of the season. In terms of U23s players, Aaron Evans-Harriott was let go after failing to grow to his potential after his move from Cheltenham Town. Captain Jonny Ngandu was let go after spending his entire life at the club, and has since linked up with Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical. Josh Pask was let go, despite a promising loan spell at Newport County and has since signed for Welsh side The New Saints. Coventry’s biggest departure was longest serving professional Jodi Jones who was a firm fans favourite and has since been on trial with League One side Oxford United.



Departures

In terms of departures, Coventry City have lost three first-team players since the window opened in June.

First to depart was academy graduate Jordan Shipley who despite his new deal, was sold to League One side Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee. He chose to end a seventeen year spell at the club due to purely footballing reasons.

Next to move on was defender Declan Drysdale who completed a move to Newport County for an undisclosed fee. Drysdale spent the last six months on loan at Scottish Premiership side Ross County but failed to make a lasting impression north of the border. With appearances in the first team even more limited, there was only really one option for Drysdale this summer.

The only other player to depart at the moment was French full-back Julien Dacosta who followed Jordan Shipley to Shrewsbury Town but this time, on a season long loan deal. Dacosta hasn’t had the easiest of rides at the Sky Blues due to the arrivals of Todd Kane and the ever present Fankaty Dabo.



U23s incomings

Coventry City have signed two players for the clubs U23’s so far, with more expected to follow suit.

First to arrive was former Tottenham Hotspur U23s defender Dermi Lusala on a free transfer. Lusala will join the Sky Blues to provide swift competition for current right wing-back Blaine Rowe but can also fill into the right centre-back role in a back three/five if required.



The same day, Wigan Athletic youngster Tom Costello also arrived at the club. The striker will be well known to the clubs fans after scoring several goals against Coventry at U23s level. Costello will be the replacement for Fabio Tavares as he will be featuring more in the first team next season.



First team incomings

Coventry City have also made three first team signings, with a couple more reportedly close to joining the Sky Blues.



First to arrive was Bristol City attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer who joined the club for an undisclosed fee on a three year deal. Palmer will be well known to assistant manager Adi Viveash from their Chelsea days along with his former teammates Fankaty Dabo and Todd Kane. Despite a lack of game time for Bristol City, Palmer has had a strong start to pre-season and secured his first goal for the club in a victory against Walsall on Tuesday.



Manchester City U23s defender Callum Doyle was next to arrive for the Sky Blues, on a season long loan. Doyle joins off the back of scoring for England U19s in the Euro U19 2022 final last month as England won the tournament. He is a left-footed centre-back and is a direct replacement for former loanee Jake Clarke-Salter who has already moved on to QPR.



Finally, long-term target Jonathan Panzo finally arrived at the club, on a season long loan deal from premier league side Nottingham Forest. Panzo has been a Sky Blues target for the last two seasons, but Coventry weren’t quite financially able to pull it off. He immediately impressed with a brace against Oxford United last weekend.



Rumours

The Callum O’Hare scenario continues to drag on, with Championship rivals Burnley continue to test the Sky Blues’ resolve. It appears that Coventry have made their stand very clear. You either pay exactly what the club want or he stays. At this present moment, no club has come close enough.



In terms of incomings, Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola is reportedly set to join the Sky Blues on loan, once he arrives back in England from Crystal Palace’s pre-season tour.

Manager Mark Robins has already stated that two players are close to signing, and could arrive next week once they are back from their clubs pre-season tour. Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin and Derby County’s duo Max Bird and Louie Sibley have been linked in the last few days but that’s as far as that goes for now.