Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic: Danny Schofield's pre-match comments

Huddersfield Town take on Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night in the Sky Bet Championship, a game in which the West Yorkshire outfit would love three points to move away from the bottom end of the table in this early stage of the campaign.

Having only picked up four points from seven games, Danny Schofield's side have lost three of their last four, with a point coming against West Brom at home on August 27. Losing against Norwich City away started the rot which continued against Bristol City away and in a recent narrow defeat against Blackpool at home last weekend.

The Huddersfield boss spoke to the press ahead of the match under the lights.

An update on team news

Schofield provided some positive news with Matty Pearson the only long term absentee.



"We are pretty much there I think in terms of players being available. Obviously there is Matty Pearson still out injured for a long period but apart from that we are good.

"Matty is a really positive guy, he wants to get back as quick as possible but we have to be patient with him. It was a serious injury he is still on crutches but he is still around the place he still is integrated in the squad. He will be a big miss.

"David Kasumu is very close, he has had a good week to ten days back on the pitch he looks very sharp which is credit to the medical staff and the rehab team who will keep him fit while he is not active on the pitch, he will give the team a boost.

"Luke Mbete he reduced his session after concussion, so had no contact. We got the all clear 4 days ago that he could go back into contact sport so he is fine now. He trained all week and has done well."

On experienced players in the squad and the recent Blackpool result

"What we try to do is develop as many leaders as we can within the club, to make them right decisions on the football pitch. The players play and the coaches help to facilitate to take us to a better place."

The Terriers manager wants his side to react positively to a disappointing result last time out where his side were denied a clear goal through an error with goal line technology.

"I think there were alot of emotions around the disallowed goal that was not given which should have counted. I felt it was a good performance that deserved a recent. We reflected quick and we need to learn from this in the next game. We must focus on what we can control and hopefully perform better next time out.

"We were disappointed the result stood we can’t do much else, we can’t control that we can only control how we react to it all. I hope we can react positively in the next game regardless of the goal line technology decision."

