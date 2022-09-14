Nathan Jones angry with officials in Coventry draw

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Nathan Jones, manager of Luton Town, looks on during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Huddersfield Town and Luton Town at John Smith's Stadium on May 16, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones was left frustrated after his side were denied a late penalty in their 2-2 draw with Coventry City.

Jordan Clark's 82nd-minute strike was blocked away by Sky Blues captain Kyle McFadzean and replays appeared to suggest it was with the use of the arm.

Luton were pegged back having led twice in the game, including a frantic opening 15 minutes that featured three goals.

Carlton Morris scored twice but Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer both found the net and ensured the visitors would leave Kenilworth Road with a point.

Nathan Jones

Speaking calmly but firmly about the penalty claim, Jones said: "It's a great save if you're a goalkeeper, to get two hands on it.

"He's actually dived two-handed. We've got the still, he's got two hands on the ball. It's a wonderful save but it's a stonewall penalty.

"It's a game-changing moment and that's the disappointing thing. If they get that right we come in here saying 'we haven't been fluent', 'we could do a lot of things better' but we scored three goals at home, and you expect to win when you score three goals at home.

"It's madness, it's bonkers. Crazy how that isn't given."

Jones was also keen to admit his side were not at their best and was disappointed in his side's lack of control over the game.

"We couldn't really get on the front foot and really press and that caused us a real issue," he said.

"We led twice, had a glorious chance with Elijah [Adebayo] and should have had a penalty at the end.

"Realistically in the second half they could have won it, we could have won it. It was too open."

On Adebayo, who dropped out of the starting XI, Jones said he was satisfied with his work rate from the bench.

He said: "He's played eight and hasn't scored. He's struggling with a bit of a knock from the other day. He looked better and more athletic so we're pleased with his reaction.

"Strikers go through peaks and troughs in their careers, it's how they get out of them and how they show that character. That's what he's got to do."

Harry Cornick was partnered alongside Morris but was withdrawn at half-time. Jones praised the two together and said Cornick's substitution was just precautionary having just returned from injury.

He added: "Harry's just trying to get fitness and so on but we need to find a partnership with someone whose scoring goals because [Morris] can't share that burden on his own.

"He's just had a tight hamstring so rather than risk him we have to make a change. We have the squad to do that, so that's all it was."

Jones was not impressed by his defensive trio, which he believes need to collectively control the game and be more aggressive.

He said: "I'm really disappointed in my back three today because they should be dominant but we didn't give ourselves a platform tonight.

"We were good in the first half, apart from that. It's just every time they turned the ball over they looked like they could cause a problem.

"Lots to be positive about but you can't concede two goals again at home. It feels like every shot is going in from outside the box.

"Are people showing that much quality? It's almost an identical finish to the other day and we could have dealt with it better."

Mark Robins

Coventry manager Mark Robins was satisfied with a point and admitted his side were fortunate with the penalty claim for the Hatters in the final 10 minutes of the game.

He said: "I'm really proud. I think we played well all game apart from two moments where we gave them two goals, then almost a goal at the end because I've seen that back and we've got away with one.

"We scored two brilliant goals and had chances to win it. They put us under pressure as well but we've defended pretty well for the most part.

"The one at the end, Fadz [McFadzean] has got his body in front of it, let's say!"

Hamer's stunner earned the Sky Blues a point and Robins said he had been encouraging the Dutchman to shoot more often.

He said: "We spoke at half-time, I was saying don't turn down the opportunity to shoot.

"If you can fashion a chance for yourself to shoot, take it. And he did, and he did it brilliantly and that's what he's capable of doing. That's something I want to see more of.

"He is a really top player. For him, sometimes doing the simple things is the hardest thing because he's capable of doing so much as we know."

Michael Rose was forced off through injury in the first half with Coventry already looking vulnerable in the centre of defence.

Robins gave an update on that injury and admitted Dominic Hyam's departure this summer has not helped matters.

"We've got an injury now to Michael Rose," he said.

"I don't know how bad that is but he just felt something in his groin so we'll have to wait and see on that.

"Obviously Dominic leaving is a big blow at the start and you know it only takes one injury to put you under a bit of pressure in that area.

"He's a big miss for us and has big shoes to fill."

Robins, however, had better news on the latest update on the injury status of Callum O'Hare, who is yet to feature this season.

He added: "We think Callum's going to be back sooner than we expected and it's going to be soon after the international break which I think is a big bonus."