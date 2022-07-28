Luton Town vs Birmingham City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 1, 2022

Birmingham City are to begin their 2022/23 campaign on Saturday with a visit to Nathan Jones' 2021/22 overachievers Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Team news

Luton

Luton manager Jones told Luton Today that he doesn't feel new signings Luke Freeman and Louie Watson will be risked, he said:

“People like Luke Freeman are just tight, so you don’t risk those, and Louie Watson has rolled his ankle.''

He aslo expressed doubt at Fred Onyedinma's fitness ahead of Saturday's game. There doesn't appear to be any further injury worries as the rest of the squad seem to have made it through pre season relatively unscathed.

They finished pre season with a 1-1 draw against West Ham last Saturday and Jones admitted there won't be many changes from the side that started that game, with Nottingham Forest loanee Ethan Horvath starting in goal and former Barnsley duo Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris coming off the bench.

​​​​​​Embed from Getty Images

Birmingham

The visitors will be looking to build on their poor 20th place finish last season, with an even worse finish likely when you don't take into account the points deductions of Derby County and Reading. Lee Bowyer stepped away from the club during a period of uncertainty over the summer, with Laurence Bassini's potential ownership of the club now going cold and former Barcelona striker Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson now eyeing the club. The Birmingham Mail claims Lopez and Richardson 'are set to do due diligence on the club’s books' with a takeover from them seeming close.

John Eustace took over management of the club from Bowyer last month but doesn't appear to have been given much freedom in the transfer market with the ownership of the club still up in the air. Goalkeeper John Ruddy is the club's only permanent transfer this summer, he has come in after being released by Wolves.

Eustace told the clubs own Youtube channel that they have 'fantastic characters in the dressing room' and feels they will be needed for the season ahead. They finished their pre season campaign with a 2-2 draw against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano at St Andrews last Saturday, and Eustace appears to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Embed from Getty Images

Likely lineups

Luton: Horvath, Bree, Burke, Osho, Bradley (C), Campbell, Berry, Doughty, Clark, Cornick, Adebayo.

Birmingham: Ruddy, Sanderson, Roberts, Trusty, Collin, Woods, Placheta, James, Bacuna, Hogan, Deeney (C).

Key Stat: Birmingham won 5-0 at Luton last August, with likely starter Scott Hogan bagging a brace. The Blues are unbeaten on their last three visits to Bedfordshire.

Key players

The Nottingham Forest loanee is expected to start between the sticks for the Hatters following an impressive performance against West Ham. The goalkeeping position is vital for Luton after regular goalkeeper Simon Sluga moved on in January to Ludogorets and deputy James Shea picked up an injury towards the end of the season, meaning Hull stopper Matt Ingram was brought in for the last few games of the season and their play off campaign. American Horvath will be wanting to make himself the number one and he has the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Embed from Getty Images

Troy Deeney

Now is the time when an experienced head is needed at the Blues - and Troy Deeney is just the man to provide that. If the 34-year-old can replicate the form of his Watford days then Blues fans need not worry, but he has only hit the net four times in 21 appearances since his move last summer.

Embed from Getty Images

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is to be played at the home of Luton Town, Kenilworth Road in Luton, Bedfordshire.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 15:00 (BST) on Saturday, July 30.

How can I watch?

The game is not available to watch live in the United Kingdom and Ireland, but is available for purchase on iFollow for overseas fans.