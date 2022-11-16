Cambridge United 0 (4)-0 (2) Curzon Ashton: U's escape in penalty shootout

Cambridge United overcame a spirited challenge by National League North side Curzon Ashton as the U's squeezed past The Nash in a first-round replay of the FA Cup following a penalty shootout victory at the Abbey Stadium.

After a goalless draw at the Tameside Stadium last week, nothing could again separate the sides for 120 minutes and Joe Ironside, Jack Lankester, Harvey Knibbs and Paul Digby all converted from the spot.

The U's, who reached the fourth round of the competition last year, will host League Two side Grimsby Town in the second round with the tie scheduled to take place on November 26.

Story of the match

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner made five changes to the side that drew with Bolton on the weekend as Greg Taylor returned as captain with Ben Worman, Saikou Janneh, Sam Smith and Shilow Tracey also returning.

Just past ten minutes, Tracey fired a low shot that Chris Renshaw made a fine save on and he next denied Lloyd Jones' 20-yard strike that looked destined for the top corner.

On 24 minutes, Craig Mahon tried his luck from 25 yards and although it dipped a bit, the shot still flew over the crossbar.

Five minutes from halftime, Curzon Ashton started possession from their back-line and Joshua Hancock lashed a piledriver that went wide of the post.

A couple of minutes later, Renshaw kept out Sam Smith's free-kick and the resulting corner made its way to Ironside, but he failed to hit the target from mere yards away.

In the 53rd minute, an inch-perfect long ball found Smith inside the box, but could only slot it straight at the oncoming Renshaw.

Janneh then maneuvered his way down the left, cut inside and picked a spot to lace a curling effort that was deflected and rattled against the crossbar.

With just over a quarter of an hour to play, a teasing cross by Jones was met by Ironside and he managed to get a shot away, but Renshaw claimed easily.

The Nash should have twice taken the lead when Hancock fed substitute Craig Hobson, but he couldn't get a touch from mere yards away and Hancock blazed wide when one-on-one.

In the third minute of extra time, Hancock twisted and turned towards the penalty area, found some space and forced Mannion to turn his shot wide.

Five minutes later, Jubril Okedina teed up Lankester, who shot from distance, but Curzon Ashton got another critical deflection as it landed on the roof of the net.

With 100 minutes gone, Digby's cross reached Ironside, but the man who was so vital to Cambridge's run to the fourth round last year, could only direct his header high and wide.

Ten minutes away from penalties, Lankester went on a spirited run, making his way through the visitors defense and fired at Renshaw, who was on hand to deny him.

At the death, a cross by Okedina was flicked on by Knibbs and Ironside was on hand to meet it, but Renshaw was on hand to gather as the tie would be decided from the spot.

In the shootout, Ironside put the U's ahead and Hancock fired The Nash's first spot kick over. After Digby made it 4-2 to the hosts, Mannion saved from Connor Dimaio.

Player of the match: Joe Ironside (Cambridge United)