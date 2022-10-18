Cambridge United 1-0 Ipswich Town: U's victory not enough to progress in EFL Trophy

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: A general view of The Abbey Stadium, home of Cambridge United prior to the Sky Bet League One between Cambridge United and Lincoln City at Abbey Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Cambridge, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Lewis Simper’s first Cambridge United goal was not enough to progress in the EFL Trophy despite a 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

Simper’s long-range strike came on 79 minutes and, although the U’s pressed for another, victory for Arsenal U21s elsewhere means the hosts miss out on the next round despite finishing on six points from their three group matches.

Ipswich, who had Kyle Edwards sent off early in the game, top the group despite defeat on goal difference and will be rewarded with a home tie in the first knockout round.

Pre-match

Mark Bonner made eight changes to his Cambridge side from Saturday’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. Ben Worman made his first start of the season while former Tractor Boy Jack Lankester came in against his former club.

Ipswich made nine changes from the weekend defeat to Lincoln City but remained stronger than was expected. Lee Evans and Luke Woolfenden were the only two to keep their place, Tawanda Chirewa made his first start for the club and a debut was handed to 18-year-old right-back Edwin Agbaje.

Story of the match

It was Ipswich who started the game on the front foot with two early openings for Tyreece John-Jules. First, the Arsenal loanee fired a shot low at William Mannion after some neat work by Kayden Jackson, before a volley from a corner went high and cleared the stand.

The visitors were reduced to ten men on 17 minutes as Edwards received two yellow cards in quick succession. The first was for a high boot, while the second was for simulation. Referee Thomas Parsons judged Edwards to have dived under the challenge of Jubril Okedina and was given his marching orders.

Worman stung the palms of Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky from 25 yards as the hosts looked to utilise the extra man, before Richard Keogh went close at the other end from a corner.

As a first half of a few chances neared its conclusion, Fejiri Okenabirhie curled wide from the edge of the area after being played into feet by Lankester, following a good spell of possession in the Ipswich half.

The players left the field at the break with the away fans, along with the visiting coaching staff, voicing their displeasure at the officials.

McKenna turned to his bench as Ipswich made a quadruple change at half-time, including a debut for summer signing Panutche Camara as he returned from injury.

Another of those who entered the fray, Wes Burns, was involved almost immediately. After being slipped through by Agbaje, Burns’ cutback fell kindly back to the Welshman, who rifled a strike against the underside of the post.

The Blues were controlling the early proceedings of the second half but the game sparked into life on the hour with a whole host of Cambridge chances. First, Okedina’s cross from the right was attacked by both Saikou Janneh and Okenabirhie, with the former’s strike blocked away by Keogh.

Keogh was required again just a minute later to deny what looked to be a certain U’s opener. Camara’s sloppy pass across his defence fell to Lankester, but Keogh’s remarkable last-ditch block got the Guinea-Bissau international out of jail.

Soon after, Janneh forced a save from Hladky which fell to Lankester on the edge of the area. His effort deflected off of Cameron Humphreys onto the crossbar as he searched for a goal against his former club.

The Cambridge pressure didn’t end there, though, as James Brophy fired straight at Hladky and Okenabirhie dragged an effort wide of the far post.

On 76 minutes, Harvey Knibbs saw a good chance go begging as his strike from inside the box was too central and Hladky claimed comfortably.

Cambridge’s pressure did eventually lead to them taking the lead on 79 minutes. Substitute Simper picked up the ball from range and his excellent long-range strike found the bottom right corner, via the aid of the woodwork.

Burns had two efforts blocked and Chirewa curled wide but Cambridge took the points if not a place in the next stage of the competition.

Attention now turns to League One action for both, with Cambridge hosting Port Vale on Saturday and Ipswich hosting Derby County in a televised game on Friday night.

Player of the Match

Today's player of the match is Jack Lankester.

The Cambridge attacker, playing against his former side, had numerous chances during the second half and could easily have had a couple of goals to his name on another day.

Starting wide left, he found himself in central positions more often that not and was always looking to positively impact play.

He had an effort hit the bar, too

Match Information

Cambridge United (3-4-3): Mannion; Ibsen Rossi, Taylor (c), Williams (Knibbs 66); Brophy, O’Neil (Simper 46), Worman, Okedina; Lankester, Okenabirhie, Janneh (Smith 77). Subs: Holden, Cowling, Jobe, McConnell.

Booked: Taylor, Brophy.

Ipswich Town (4-2-3-1): Hladky; Vincent-Young, Keogh, Woolfenden (Edmundson 46), Agbaje (Armin 87); Humphreys, Evans (c) (Camara 46); John-Jules (Ladapo 46), Chirewa, Edwards, Jackson (Burns 46). Subs: Hayes, Chaplin, Armin.

Booked: Edwards (2), Woolfenden, Chirewa.

Sent Off: Edwards.

Referee: Thomas Parsons (Rochdale).