Belgium 1-0 Canada: Post-match player ratings

Belgium opened their World Cup campaign with a stodgy 1-0 victory over a spirited and dangerous-looking Canada side.

After Alphonso Davies saw an early penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois, Michy Batshuyai slammed the only goal of the game past Milan Borjan just before the break after Toby Alderweireld's long ball forward.

Canada will feel hard done by to come away with nothing while Belgium will need to improve going forward.

Here are the player ratings for the match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Thibaut Courtois - 7

Excellent penalty save but, despite all of Canada's attempts, didn't have too many real saves to make. A solid presence behind a shaky defence.



Leander Dendoncker - 7

The Aston Villa man looked the most alert of the three centre halves and had a decent effort from a corner in the second half.



Jan Verthongen - 5

Couldn't cope with Canada's pace getting caught out over the top time and time again. Class doesn't disappear as you get older but legs certainly do.



Toby Alderweireld - 6

Also had to do a lot of running back towards his own goal but marshalled both Jonathan David and Cyle Larin relatively well. Can claim an assist for his long punt forward.



Yannick Carrasco - 4

An absolutely torrid first 45 as he was terrorised by Alphonso Davies and compounded it by conceding the penalty. Rightfully hooked off at half time.



Thomas Castagne - 8

Solid at the back throughout while also offering plenty going forward. Arguably Belgium's man of the match and stuck to Davies like glue after switching to the opposite flank in the second half.



Youri Tielemans - 5

Poor by his usual standards and was outplayed by his opposite number. Not strong enough or fast enough to be a presence in the first half before being withdrawn at the interval.



Axel Witsel - 6

Not as combative as we are used to seeing but used all of his experience to provide some form of stability in an otherwise meek Belgian midfield. Perhaps fortunate not to concede another first half penalty for a risky challenge which VAR decided against.



Kevin De Bruyne - 6

Potentially misplaced more passes in this game than he has since the start of the Premier League season. Not his usual self and his team seemed to suffer as a direct result of it. Still offered himself for ball possession at his usual rate.



Eden Hazard - 5

Hasn't played much football recently and it showed. One of a handful of selections by Roberto Martinez that seemed more based on reputation than form. Cut a frustrated figure before being withdrawn just after the hour mark.



Michy Batshuayi - 6

Ultimately the game-winner and took his goal well but offered precious little else. Looked slow on the ball and his role as Romelu Lukaku's understudy could be under threat.



Subs:

Thomas Meunier - 7

Another man who is short on match practice due to the fractured cheek that forced him to don the lesser -spotted protective mask. That being said, he gave stability and calm in the second half that his country so desperately needed.



Amadou Onana - 7

Pacy and athletic midfielder was just what Belgium needed after being overrun in the middle in the first period. Made a couple of rash challenges but gave his nation a foothold in midfield.



Leandro Trossard - 6

Could count himself as unfortunate not to start given his form for his club Brighton but showed more in just over 20 minutes than Hazard did in over 60. Could force his way into the starting XI against Morocco.



Lois Openda - 6

Another man who had a legitimate claim for a starting berth and looked lively in the final 12 minutes. Definitely a big future for the young forward.

CANADA

Milan Borjan - 6

Could do nothing with the goal and had next to no saves to make otherwise.



Alistair Johnston - 7

Kept Hazard quiet all night and offered himself in attack while looking solid at the back. However, arguably lucky his late yellow card wasn't a different shade for a poor, tired scissor tackle on Openda.



Kamal Miller - 9

How many times can the losing team's centre half make a legitimate claim for man of the match in a 1-0 defeat? The CF Montreal defender was immense as he put his body on the line for 90+ minutes and opitimised this spirited Canada performance.



Steven Vitoria - 7

Another man who put himself through the wars but was, unfortunately, caught out of position for the only goal of the game.



Richie Laryea - 8

The Toronto FC loanee certainly gave his parent club Nottingham Forest plenty to think about with a very busy performance up and down the right flank. Couple of half chances before appearing to tweak a hamstring making a stunning last-ditch block on Batshuayi. Hopefully he'll be fit for Sunday.



Junior Hoillett - 6

The Reading man contributed greatly to his side's dominant first half with some lovely link -up play. Had to be sacrificed for more attacking firepower in the second half.



Atiba Hutchinson - 6

Not many can claim to play in their first World Cup at age 39 but, twenty years since his first cap, the Canada captain defied Injury odds to be put in an industrious hour's work.



Stephen Eustaquio - 8

One word - slick. The Porto midfielder outclassed everyone in a red shirt in the middle of the park with the ball appearing to be on the end of a piece of string attached to his foot at times. He is the conductor of John Herdman's orchestra.



Tajon Buchanan - 7

A lot of very nice touches and rapid pace that would scare any full back but his finishing and lack of composure let him down. If he can consistently add an end product... Look out.



Alphonso Davies - 7

Poor penalty aside, Yannick Carrasco will be having recurring nightmares about Davies in that first half. The Bayern Munich star was unplayable at times in the first half but, much like the rest of his countrymen, waned in the second half.



Jonathan David - 6

The Lille striker was not his usual clinical self but was industrious and a handful. If he finds his shooting boots to go with this, Croatia and Morocco could be in trouble.



Subs

Cyle Larin - 6

Put himself about and was a different challenge for the Belgian defenders. Did well to connect with a couple of crosses but didn't really have any clear cut chances.



Ismael Kone - 6

Struggled to assert himself in a midfield battle that was there for the taking. Frustrating as, when he did get his foot on the ball ,he looked bright.



Sam Adekugbe - 6

Tipped by many to start but came on for the final quarter for Laryea and didn't do anything wrong. Will surely start against Croatia if Laryea doesn't make it.



Jonathan Osorio and Liam Miller - N/A

Both entered the midfield fray late on and had a couple of nice touches each but weren't on the pitch long enough to make anything of it.