Manchester City vs Everton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 18, 2022

On the final day of the year, The Etihad will host a battle of the Blues as Manchester City welcome a struggling Everton side who have again failed to meet expectations this season.

City completed their return to club football with an impressive 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, and a 3-1 win over Leeds United on Wednesday. However, Pep Guardiola's men find themselves in a strange position; chasing the league leaders rather than dominating the top flight.

Everton on the other hand, are fighting for survival yet again, after the Toffees were dealt a knock-out blow by Wolves on Boxing Day. The points looked to be shared at Goodison, but Rayan Ait-Nouri netted a late winner to sink the hearts of the Evertonians.

The die is not cast for Frank Lampard's side though, as the Manchester outfit slipped to a shock 2-1 defeat to Brentford in their last league game at the Etihad.

Manchester City

It has been a difficult season for Manchester City, with the Sky Blues chasing an Arsenal side lead by Mikel Arteta, the understudy of Guardiola, throughout the campaign.

Their remarkable quality has not been weakened though, with many still tipping City to lift the prestigious trophy in May.

A dominant performance at Elland Road illustrated what they are capable of, with their star-studded eleven cruising to a 3-1 victory that evidenced their high rate of chance creation and ability to transform defence into attack like no other.

Currently, City sit second, five points behind Arsenal after both teams have played 15 games. They possess the best goal difference in the league too, having almost scored an average of three goals per game.

Everton

It has been another dismal season for Everton fans. Long gone are the days of challenging for Europe and competing toe to toe with the best in England.

It seems midtable is the goal for the crumbling and rotting club. They approach the tie only avoiding the relegation zone by a single point, having only won three of their 16 games played.

Putting the ball in the back of the net has been a real problem for the Toffees this season, who have only scored 12 in 16. The departure of last season's top scorer, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury struggles has severely dented the Blues, who lack cutting edge.

Team News

Manchester City

Ruben Dias (thigh) and Julian Alvarez (international duty) will miss the tie for the hosts.

Everton

The visitors will be without Andros Townsend (ACL), James Garner (back), and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee/shoulder).

Likely Line-ups

Manchester City:

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland.

Everton:

Pickford, Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gordon, McNeil, Maupay.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland has been a revelation at Manchester City, having netted 20 times in 14 Premier League appearances. He leads the race for the coveted Golden Boot award and is on par to smash goalscoring records this campaign.

The Norwegian had a lengthy break, due to his nation failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This has not supressed his hunger, with the striker finding the back of the net against Liverpool after only ten minutes were on the clock.

The 22-year-old seems to be the perfect fit for the Citizens, who needed someone to fill the void left by former-talisman, Sergio Aguero. Haaland's link-up with Kevin De Bruyne is unstoppable, and keeping the former-Dortmund man quiet will prove a difficult challenge for Everton.

Erling Haaland celebrating his goal against Liverpool (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside via Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon (Everton)

After spearheading Everton to survival last campaign, Anthony Gordon has become the Blues star-man.

Still only 21, Gordon boasts a host of impressive performances that ignited Everton's season last year, and have added an aspect of flair to Frank Lampard's side. A tricky winger who can shoot with either foot, Gordon has proved to be a nightmare for defenders. He possesses the ability to glide past players, and can carry the ball well too.

Add this to his eye for goal and you get an exciting winger who keeps the Everton faithful on the edge of their seats when on the ball.

Everton winger, Anthony Gordon (Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Premier League clash will be hosted by Manchester City, at the Etihad Stadium on 31st December 2022.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 3PM GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch?

The tie is not being shown on UK television.

Live commentary is available on both the Everton and Manchester City official apps.

Both clubs will also be providing live updates on their social media pages.