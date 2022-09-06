Sergio Agüero: Erling Haaland could "help City finally break Champions League hoodoo"

Genuine Premier League legends are few and far between.

On the roundtable of these legends sit the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, and Sergio Agüero.

Agüero famously played for Manchester City in a Premier League career that spanned a decade.

With 184 league goals in 275 appearances, the Argentinian striker ranks fourth in the Premier League’s all-time scorers, scoring the most of any non-English player.

He etched himself into Premier League history through multiple moments of pure magic that cemented him as one of the sports' modern icons.

In his City debut back in 2011 he netted twice and claimed an assist after coming on with just thirty minutes to play - aged just 23.

A mohawk-donning Agüero scored five goals within just twenty minutes against Newcastle United back in 2015.

But most famously, of course, his ninety-third minute winner against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 to win the league.

(Photo: Ed Garvey/Manchester City FC via Getty Images) One of the Premier League's best moments provided by one of its best players.

If winning his teams' first league title since 1968 wasn’t iconic enough for King Kun, he also did it at the expense of City's arch rivals Manchester United who thought they had claimed the title themselves right to the death.

Agüero said otherwise.

Outside his decorated English football career, Agüero has had successful spells in his homeland Argentina with Independiente, where he became the youngest player to play in the Argentinian first division, a record previously held by Diego Maradona.

He won the Copa America in 2021 with his beloved home nation Argentina while also reaching the World Cup final in 2014.

His illustrious career, however, was tragically cut short during his time at Catalan giants Barcelona.

Agüero was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, forcing him to hang up his boots. A truly tragic moment for football.

But Agüero has not left the world of football as in an exclusive interview he discusses the importance of Erling Haaland at his beloved Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspurs' Champions League chances and the mentality of his compatriot and friend Lionel Messi.

Erling Haaland - City's European Difference maker?

Agüero left City for Barcelona in 2021 and Pep Guardiola’s side have only found his replacement this summer, that being goal-machine Erling Haaland.

Haaland has started this Premier League season in astonishing form, even for his own standards, as Agüero notes how dangerous the Norwegian can be.

“Haaland has been consistent on every team he's played for. He has a very important average goals per game and he is proving it now at City as well. He makes me very happy that he is converting because he provides what the team needs, which is goals.”

(Photo: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images) Haaland telling us how many Premier League hattricks he has already scored this season

The only top trophy that eluded Agüero during his time at City was the Champions League.

While his dominance and goals helped lead the Citizens to the final in 2021, City are yet to clinch the most desired prize of European football.

Agüero thinks Haaland could be the difference maker for City to go all the way this season to give the blue side of Manchester their first Champions League trophy.

“And if [Haaland scores], City will have more chances to go as far as possible. He could help them finally break their Champions League hoodoo."

Manchester City get their Champions League campaign underway against Sevilla on Tuesday night, with the former Borussia Dortmund man looking to get off the mark in Europe this season early on.

Tottenham Dark Horses in Europe

Agüero is all too familiar with Tottenham in the Champions League, with the north London side breaking City hearts in the semi-final in 2019 in a dramatic 4-3 loss.

While Spurs ultimately lost the final to Liverpool that year, Agüero notes how the Lilywhites have a brand new edge since the appointment of Antonio Conte, meaning they too could go all the way this season.

“With Pochettino, Tottenham already had a great performance in the Champions League. And now with Conte, a coach with a lot of experience, they are managing to be a very solid team. He knows how he wants to play and his counterattack can be lethal."

Conte, however, has a complicated relationship with the Champions League, having never progressed further than the quarter final and being knocked out in the group stages on three separate occasions.

Considering he was at the helm of European giants Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan to produce this record, it is fair to say Conte is no European specialist.

However, Agüero believes that Spurs’ new additions this summer could be the difference maker for Conte’s side.

“He has added to Kane and Son with Richarlison and two wingers who are very good assistants like Kulusevski and Perisic. It will be a very difficult rival for any team.

“They could be a big threat in Europe this year”.

Barcelona’s Champions League Chances

Barcelona too have had an inconsistent relationship with football’s premier European competition.

Since their triumphant win in 2014/15 over Juventus, they have only reached the semi finals once and have suffered eyebrow-raising losses, even being demoted to the Europa League last season due to their third-place finish in the group stages.

However, Agüero believes his former team have as good a chance as ever to impose themselves in the competition this season.

“Barcelona are a great in Europe. It has the weight of its history and now it has also managed to recompose itself with a great squad and a technical director who is from the house and who knows what the culture of the institution is. And you can compete on an equal footing with anyone."

Barcelona have spent big this summer, acquiring the likes of Raphinha from Leeds United, centre backs Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen and one of world football’s elite goal scorers Robert Lewandowski.

All these signings with the hopes that silverware will grace the Nou Camp for the first time their 2020/21 Copa del Rey win over Athletic Bilbao.

(Photo: Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) An emotional Agüero announced his retirement from football in a press conference at Barcelona following his diagnosis - a true loss to the sport.

“Barcelona and Bayern are the ones with the best chance of going through to the next round” continues Agüero. “Inter have a great attack with Lautaro Martinez and the return of Romelu Lukaku, and they will be a tough rival, but I think they are one step below".

Barcelona face a tough group this season as Agüero notes, facing the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as well as Serie A runners-up Inter Milan.

With all three clubs have significant Champions League pedigree, Group C has the making of some high-quality viewing this season.

Despite the groups' difficulty however, Agüero backs his former side to progress to the knock-out stages.

“Barca will go to the next round. It won't be easy, but they will make it. From what has been seen so far, Xavi has managed to assemble the group very well and plays attacking football, due to the many options that he now has in attack, which is giving him results."

Lionel Messi’s Winning mentality

Agüero and Lionel Messi have been friends since they both played for Argentina at the under-20 World Cup in 2005, where a strong and life-long friendship was forged.

The pair won the 2021 Copa America together beating Brazil in the final - a fairy tale ending to Agüero's international career.

(Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Agüero and Messi following their Copa America victory over arch rivals Brazil - two very happy compatriots!

Agüero himself notes Messi's recent form with PSG this season and how the Parisian club have a chance in the Champions League with one of the sports' finest players amongst their ranks.

“The team Leo is on will always be a candidate. He looks like he’s back to his best and Leo has that winning mentality that he needs in any team with an aspiration to achieve everything. We know the competitive spirit of him."

Sergio does not only praise his compatriot and backs PSG's other superstar players to help the club go far in Europe.

"And even more so if [Messi] is with great players like Mbappé and Neymar. And PSG have already gained a lot of experience in Europe."

PSG get their Champions League campaign underway against Juventus on Tuesday night - a tough opening fixture.

*This interview was provided by Stake.com – please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know would like further information or support, GamCare provide a confidential service.

