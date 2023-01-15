Southampton 0 - 1 Lewes: Kraft stuns wasteful Saints in rare home loss

Lewes handed Southampton their first league loss since August, with Emily Kraft’s first-half header being the difference maker in a cagey 1-0 win.

The German-Irish striker jumped highest in a sea of defenders to perfectly place the ball in the top-right corner, netting her third league goal since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

Despite Marianne Spacey-Cale’s side dominating the majority of possession, the Rooks dug in deep to secure their first win in history against the Saints.

The win lifted Lewes up to sixth place in the FA Women’s Championship, while Southampton’s loss at their men’s stadia knocks them into fifth - with them also playing one extra game than all four teams ahead of them in the battle for promotion.

Story of the Match

The meeting marked both side’s first league action since December 4th, with FA Women’s Cup and FA WSL Cup action being played since. Lewes came into the game in better form, beating London Bees in a 5-0 thrashing a week prior to travelling to the south coast.

The Sussex side started the game stronger with a whipped cross into the box within the first minute - and a challenge on the ball from Chelsea loanee Emma Thompson left Saints keeper Kayla Rendell needing attention for a head bump.

Beth Howard - who made her first bench appearance after signing from Bridgwater United on January 10th - was ready to go on for Southampton, however Rendell continued after a few minutes of treatment.

A cagey first fifteen saw the ball almost magnetised to the halfway line. Lewes had the first half-chance of the game in the 15th minute as a counter attack put them two on one against the goalkeeper, but a brilliant burst of pace from defender Megan Collett let her poke the ball out for a corner with a great last-ditch tackle.

The home side’s press carved out the first big chance ten minutes later, as Ella Morris intercepted a wayward long ball from the Lewes keeper Sophie Whitehouse. She brought it down expertly, and played a one-two with Katie Wilkinson which put Morris on goal - but a good, palmed save from Whitehouse spared her blushes.

Lewes struck first against the run of play, with a lofted corner that had Emily Kraft rise high within the six-yard box to head the ball into the top right of the net - silencing the Itchen stand at St Mary’s Stadium as she celebrated her third league goal of the season.

Southampton tried to get level through some excellent crosses into the box from Milly Mott on the right flank, with one eventually resulting in early substitute Megan Wynne missing a one-on-one, but after four minutes of added time they finished the first half trailing one goal down.

The rain dried up at half-time, letting Southampton shine under the evening sun after the break.

The Saints dialled up the physicality in the midfield, and while Lewes matched their intensity to begin with, Southampton were through on goal within three minutes.

A link-up between Sophia Pharoah and Wilkinson down the middle opened a Pandora's box of chaos in the penalty area - weak saves from Whitehouse and a scuffed clearance from defender Amelia Hazard caused a flurry of shots on goal for the home team. Southampton were relentless for a solid seven minutes and looked bound to score but Whitehouse rose to every occasion.

Lewes could only control the situation after an injury to their number one had the game paused for a few minutes while physios attended to her.

Southampton put the Rooks to the sword throughout the second half, but despite their might in midfield, a mixture of good defending and wasteful passing saw them unable to equalise or even muster up a one-on-one chance on goal.

One of their best chances came in the 76th minute, when Morris found forward Ella Pusey in the penalty box, but her headed effort on goal was tame after being mobbed and marked by both Lewes centre backs.

Pusey had another go just minutes later with a snapshot strike off balance on the penalty spot which worked the keeper and went inches wide of the far post.

The away team tried to relieve pressure through frequent counter attacks. While goalscorer Kraft’s dribbling opened space and the ever-running Paula Howells constantly got in behind, they could not cut themselves a clear chance on goal.

Southampton pushed forward in the final few minutes as the 2,319 in attendance at St Mary’s erupted when nine additional minutes were added on.

Wynne had the last chance to convert, but as the ball dropped to her feet following a deflection off of Pusey, she could only steer the ball into the side netting on her close left side.

The home crowd at Southampton let out a collective groan at the full-time whistle, feeling that they could have had much more out of that game - but Lewes leave the south coast with three well-deserved points, and return to Sussex with their back-to-back clean sheets.

Player of the Match - Paula Howells

While she might not have been the best technical player under the lights at St Mary's, Lewes' forward Paula Howells was the perfect pressure valve with her movement in behind throughout the second-half.

Her attacking lurks helped the Rooks find someone further up the pitch to receive their clearances, and Howells was instrumental in giving the back four a well-deserved break.

She refused to stop running, even collapsing to her knees in exhaustion during the Lewes post-match huddle.