De Zerbi reveals Brighton's stance on Caicedo ahead of Liverpool clash

Manager Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton & Hove Albion looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi believes that it is important that in-demand Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo stays at the club.

The Italian faced the media on Friday and he gave an update after the south-coast club rejected a £60 million offer from Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The 43-year-old is preparing his side for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Liverpool but he will have to do without Caicedo as the club has told the midfielder to stay away until Tuesday’s deadline.

That’s after the wantaway player posted a message via Instagram expressing his desire to leave.

On Caicedo’s future

The 21-year-old has been an integral part of the Brighton midfield this season and understandably De Zerbi is eager to keep Caicedo at his disposal.

The Italian revealed he that has spoken to his player about the situation as the Seagulls look to push for a European place and a strong run in the FA Cup.

“I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season, because my opinion is that is the best solution for both him and us.

“I can understand the other big teams want our players. I spoke with Moises on Wednesday and I told him my opinion.

“It’s always difficult to change in the season because you can find some problems.

“It’s important for him to stay for another four months.”

Despite Caicedo’s Instagram post, De Zerbi had said earlier on Friday that the player is a ‘good guy.’

“I spoke with him like a father, not like a coach. My work is to give the style of play and advice for his career, for his life.”

On Levi Colwill

The on-loan Chelsea defender has been a revelation for Brighton this season but he is currently out injured with a muscle injury.

De Zerbi is understandably keen to keep the 19-year-old at the Amex Stadium on a long-term basis.

“It’s an important injury. I am sorry for him because, for us, the left centre-back is very important.

“Lewis Dunk is a top player but he is on the right and we lose some line passes from the left.

“I am very happy with Levi’s progress. I hope he can stay with us in the future because he has the potential to become a great player and he is very important for us.”

On team news

The Seagulls beat Liverpool 3-0 a fortnight ago in the Premier League and Sunday’s test offers De Zerbi’s men an opportunity to show the dominant display wasn’t a one-off.

Adam Lallana and Facundo Buonanotte are both out injured for the match, joining Colwill on the side-lines.

"I think [Lallana] will be out for a couple weeks. He is one of the most important players inside of the squad.”

Buonanotte picked up a spinal injury while on international duty with the Argentina under-20 side and De Zerbi isn’t sure how long the lay-off will be.

“He is injured but, sincerely, I don’t know what is the problem or how long he will be out. But I think not so bad the injury.”