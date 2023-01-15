"It is an honour" - De Zerbi proud of incredible performance

De Zerbi's Reaction:

Brighton came into their game against Liverpool in fine form in front of goal having scored 14 in the last 4, and also in confidence as Roberto De Zerbi's philosophy and style are becoming more fluid and evident every week. Their performance against the reds lived up to this and the Seagulls produced a ruthless and commanding display.

The thing that impressed De Zerbi the most was "the performance with and without the ball" across all areas of the pitch. Contrary to the matchup against the blue side of Merseyside, the Albion were prolific whilst also controlling the play and working the ball progressively out from the back with ease. This is De Zerbi's desire: not just to get a result but to play with a unique and effective style where "our idea is very clear".

Liverpool started the game in "different tactical positioning" than De Zerbi and his coaching staff had expected. In the first half, "Alexander Arnold was higher" and three centre-halves patrolled the defensive line. Brighton adapted their approach seamlessly and De Zerbi "found a different solution"; He praised his "very smart players and (how) they understand when there's a different situation" to address. He joked with the reporters that he doesn't move his players "with a joystick" but instead works "during the week in the training sessions" which provides the team with the foundations for success against all opponents and shapes of play.

De Zerbi applauds the crowd (Photo by Mike Hewitt /Getty Images)

First 45:

The first half was stacked with half-chances for both sides however the Seagulls dominated the possession and controlled the game whilst also breaking through on a few occasions but the final finish was absent. However, Liverpool were always a threat on the counter, looking to utilise the pace and skill of Mohamed Salah in behind Brighton's defensive line. Levi Colwill, manned with dealing with the Egyptian, limited him to very few opportunities and kept one of the league's most prolific goal scorers and creators out of the game for large periods.

Many of the opportunities in the first 45 minutes came down the left-hand side, where Kaoru Mitoma exploited Liverpool's defensive frailties and found himself in behind on countless occasions. The Japanese winger is looking more comfortable every week, starting his fifth consecutive game and becoming an integral part of De Zerbi's side. The Italian said, "I love him, he is a fantastic player...and he has fantastic ability". Praise of the highest order for a player with 2 goals and 2 assists in his last 4 games.

Colwill passes Salah (Photo by Glynn Kirk/Getty Images)

Second Half Onslaught:

The turn of the half saw a shift in shape from Liverpool however, this was nullified almost instantaneously as Brighton finally tucked away a chance. Mitoma broke through after a sloppy pass from Joel Matip, laying the ball across to Solly March who poked it past Allison, giving the seagulls a thoroughly deserved lead. Moments later, March broke through again after a neat pass from Evan Ferguson and finished brilliantly across the goal into the far side netting.

A finish typical of a prolific forward, March seems to have a newfound confidence in his role on the right wing. De Zerbi was full of praise for him saying that his effort is outstanding and he plays every game as if it is a "champions league final". Similarly to Mitoma, the Brighton gaffer would like March to contribute more goals and said that "we made a bet with Solly, he has to score more than ten goals."

With four goals in the last four games and playing the best football of his career, there is every chance he will continue his fine form and keep proving his worth to the Albion. March himself said it was "one of the best performances (he) can remember for a long time", and his pivotal role, highlights his incredible progression over the last month.

The players show their appreciation to the crowd (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Danny Welbeck arrived back into the side in style with a brilliant finish which topped off the performance. Having waited until the latter third of the game to get back involved, he looked sharp and determined to make a strong impression on his return. He replaced Evan Ferguson, who once again impressed on his full home, league debut. De Zerbi reaffirmed his faith in the Irish teenager saying "he has my confidence 100%", the sort of belief that allows young players to flourish in the Italian's side.

The only slightly sour note in a week of anticipation was the transfer saga that Leandro Trossard is entangled. The Belgian has been actively searching for a move for months and recent behaviour suggests that he has no intention to play for Brighton. De Zerbi has dealt with the situation in an extremely respectable manner, showing honesty and integrity towards the issue. He has shown that he "will wait for Leo" and is more than happy to work with him and get "a fantastic player" back involved with the squad. This, however, didn't dampen the spirits of the squad who in fact looked more cohesive and together than ever before.

De Zerbi says "it is an honour" to work with such "fantastic players and a fantastic team". His coaching is growing in plaudits every week as Brighton's ability to dominate any side in the division only adds to their credibility as real challengers to beat their record points total and push for the dream of Europe. The consensus across all generations of Brighton fans on Saturday was that the victory against Liverpool was the most complete and rounded performance in the club's history which only bodes well for the bright future.