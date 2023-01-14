Player Ratings: Brighton vs Liverpool

Brighton were magnificent against Liverpool and De Zerbi showed the world the quality of this Brighton side and it felt like a strong message as they push for Europe, by contrast Liverpool lookes sluggish and couldn't deal with the quality of Brighton's forward players.

Here is how each player did:

Robert Sanchez - 8/10

Had very little to do today, however, one key save in the first half against Mohammed Salah and a brilliant stop diving to his left against Cody Gakpo in the second half to keep the score at 2-0 were key in ensuring the points stayed on the South coast.

Pascal Gross - 8/10

Was calm and composed today and made sure Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was not a threat as well as helping to sustain attacks and provided Solly March with lots of support from his right back position.

Lewis Dunk - 8/10

Was so good today and won absolutely everything, as well as completing 82 passes and playing a key part in starting attacks for Brighton. He made Gakpo appear to be absent and read the play superbly and seems to be the perfect partner for young Levi Colwill.

Levi Colwill - 9/10

Chelsea has a real gem on their hands unless Brighton can snap up the young defender. He read the game so well that he did not even have to make a tackle. He played a superb through ball to Kauro Mitoma in the first half. Against the normally quality duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah, it should not have been that easy but every time Alexander-Arnold looked to make a pass down the line Colwill was there. He was a key part in Brighton securing their first clean sheet under De Zerbi.

Pervis Estupinan - 7/10

A player who has flourished under De Zerbi and showed his tenacity today tracking back and making a few key recoveries as well as continuing his brilliant relationship with Mitoma on that left-hand side.

Alexis Mac Allister - 9/10

Looked every part the World Cup winner today, his passing was sublime as was his pressing. He won the ball back following a poor pass from Joel Matip to help set up the first goal.

Moises Caicedo - 8/10

A brilliant performance from the young Ecuadorian who just seemed to win everything in the middle of the park and gave Jordan Henderson a lesson.

Solly March - 10/10 MOTM

He was unbelievable today 2 goals and an assist. He just looked so threatening. Roberto De Zerbi has really transformed him into a fantastic winger with heaps of confidence.

Solly March Celebrates scoring against Liverpool - Bryn Lennon

​​​​​​Adam Lallana - 8/10

Was top class against his former club today and really ran the show, he was everywhere in Liverpool’s half and led the press fantastically.

Kauro Mitoma - 8/10

What a player Brighton has in Mitoma made Matip and Alexander-Arnold look silly with some of his skills. As well as having the brains and ability to unselfishly set up March for Brighton’s first goal.

Evan Ferguson - 7/10

He looks really threatening for Brighton and showed his promise today. He put in a brilliant through ball for March’s second, however, his rating could have been higher had he made a couple of better decisions whilst in the Liverpool box.

Subs

Joel Veltman - 7/10

For the time he was on the pitch, kept Ben Doak quiet and cemented the Brighton backline and helped ensure the clean sheet. A classic Veltman performance.

Danny Welbeck - 7/10

Looked extremely threatening when he came on and his goal was extremely well taken.

Jeremy Sarmiento - 6/10

Looked bright when he came on, very direct but did not have enough time to gain a higher rating.

Adam Webster - 5/10

Did not have enough time to make an impact so gets a standard 5 but it’s good to see him back in action.

Tariq Lamptey - 5/10

Not enough time to make an impact so gets a standard 5.

Roberto De Zerbi - 9/10

He has got his team clicking!

Brighton fans - 8/10

This team has really invigorated the AMEX and they made plenty of noise today.

Liverpool

Alisson Becker - 6/10

Couldn’t have done anything about the goals but made a couple of good saves from Brighton’s corners.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5/10

Made a few decent passes forwards and put in a great ball to Gakpo but couldn’t get near Mitoma and again looked weak defensively in this Liverpool team as well as having an opportunity to take the lead.

Joel Matip - 3/10

Got booked early on in the afternoon and was rushed into the press by Ferguson. He looked like a shadow of the player he really is as well as giving the ball away for the first goal. An absolute shocker!

Ibrahima Konate - 6/10

Made a few good tackles and had very little help, particularly in the second half but lost his man for the third goal.

Andrew Robertson - 4/10

Looked like a shadow of his former self and was really poor today, nowhere to be seen when the ball was played across for the first goal and gave nothing going forwards.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

Looked quality today and was a bright spark in this Liverpool team and one of the few who can hold their head high after today after showing off his range of passing as well as putting in a few good tackles.

Fabinho - 3/10

Was really bad! Every pass seemed to go backward and lost the ball several times which led to him getting subbed after 68 minutes.

Jordan Henderson - 4/10

Was late on tackles and offered no creativity, the 32-year-old was schooled by the 21-year-old Moises Caicedo and highlighted the need for Liverpool to bring in a new central midfielder.

Mo Salah - 5/10

Looked ok, and made some nice runs forwards, however, looked poor when on the ball.

Cody Gakpo - 5/10

Practically, a spectator on his premier league debut and didn’t have the impact he was hoping for. Both he and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for far more in the future.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 4/10

Perhaps one of the most forgettable performances ever at the AMEX didn’t do anything wrong per se but just offered zero threat.

Subs

Ben Doak - 5/10

Today is a real learning curve for the 17-year-old who played with lots of heart and desire undoubtedly but wasn’t at the level required to get past Joel Veltman, attempting 2 dribbles and succeeding in neither of them.

Naby Keita - 4/10

Lost all his duels and apart from one drive forward, didn’t offer any creativity.

Harvey Elliot - 5/10

Offered very little for the reds today and looked very average.

Joe Gomez - 4/10

Poor performance was only really tested once and that was when Danny Welbeck flicked the ball over his head or the third goal.

Jurgen Klopp - 4/10

Uninspired substitutions and his side was outclassed today. Appeared a completely different side to the one last season.

Liverpool fans - 3/10

Almost as bad as their team today and made no noise all afternoon.

Referees 8

Wasn’t a difficult day for the officials who got all key decisions correct with the help of VAR, a very good day for the referees.