John Coleman labels every game as “a fight for your life” ahead of Forest Green Rovers visit

Ahead of Saturday’s clash against Forest Green Rovers, Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman says his side need to “fight” for the rest of the season, as the Accies enter a relegation dog-fight.

Accrington welcome Duncan Ferguson’s side to Lancashire with both sides in the League Onerelegation zone, so a win would be hugely beneficial for either side in their battle against the drop.

Coleman on their struggle for goals

Accrington are a side who have been relative dry in front of goal, and this, as well as other concerning factors, is what John Coleman needs to address.

“There was the excitement of the television game against Bolton, and then we had to to pick ourselves up again to go against a form team in Burton and running ourselves into the ground again, now hopefully we are more energised and, at home, we have to take the game to teams, to pin them in.

“We have had three clean sheets in five games which bodes well but we haven’t scored anywhere near enough goals and we have got to believe we can find our scoring form, our shooting boots and we have to be positive in our approach to the game.”

Accrington boss ready for a fight

Despite their opponents lying at the foot of the table, Coleman highlights the difficulty of the task ahead as Duncan Ferguson brings his side to the WHAM Stadium.

“You get a different problem posed on Saturday”, he said.

“For the bulk of games over the last month, no one has given us a prayer and now everyone is saying we should win this game and some are looking at our games in hand and equating them to three points, it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We have probably nine weeks of hard graft ahead of us and every game is a fight for your life.”

Importance of the fans

Up and down the country, the heart and soul of football clubs are the fans, and Coleman wants to see the crowd get behind the players and urge his team on to victory.

“We are going to need the fans on Saturday”, said Coleman.

“It’s going to be a really difficult game, I hope we can give them a ray of sunlight in a very dark season.”