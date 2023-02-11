Morecambe vs Forest Green Rovers: League One Preview, Gameweek 30, 2023

Morecambe look to make it five wins on the bounce at home as they face Forest Green Rovers in a key six-pointer at the bottom of the EFL League One table.

The Shrimps were well-beaten by Derby last time out, but were 5-1 winners against Bristol Rovers in their most recent outing on their own turf, but still sit 21st in the table.

Forest Green slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Peterborough over last weekend and are bottom of the table with 19 defeats in 30 matches, seven points from safety.

FGR have not won since the calendar turned to 2023, having gone six matches without a victory since defeating Cheltenham 1-0 on December 10th.

Team news

Morecambe

Jake Taylor and Max Melbourne returned to training this week and while it's likely too soon for them to start, both players could feature on the bench.

Caleb Watts is also back on the grass but Kourtney Duffus remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Forest Green Rovers

Jordan Moore-Taylor is a long-term absentee while Baily Cargill is a doubt as he battles a knee injury.

Charlie Savage will be looking to make his FGR debut, while Charlie McCann, Tyrese Omotoye and Jahmari Clarke will be pushing for their first starts.

Likely line-ups

Morecambe: Ripley; Simeu, Bedeau, Rawson; Gibson, Weir, Shaw, Love; Crowley; Mellon, Stockton

Forest Green Rovers: Doohan; Cargill, Casey, Bernard; Boyes, Stevenson, McGeouch, O'Keeffe; McAllister; March, Hendry

Key players

Jensen Weir (Morecambe)

On a season-long loan from Brighton, the 21-year old has been the key man in the Shrimps attack with eight goals from his midfield spot and five coming from outside the box, showcasing his ball-striking ability.

Photo: Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Weir is third on the team in minutes played and has experience at this level, having spent last season at Cambridge.

Corey O'Keeffe (Forest Green Rovers)

The 24-year old has provided a spark in the Forest Green offense from his left-back spot, registering a team-high seven assists so far and has previously spent time with Birmingham, Mansfield and Rochdale.

Photo: Matthew Ashton/AMA - Getty Images

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

The Mazuma Stadium, the fourth-smallest stadium in League One, will be the venue for this match.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 3pm BST.

How can I watch the match?

There is no live television coverage of the match. Both teams will provide audio passes for £2.50 at iFollow Shrimps for Morecambe while Forest Green will offer full commentary on their live streaming service and BBC Gloucestershire radio.