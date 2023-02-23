Burton Albion vs Accrington Stanley: League One Preview, Gameweek 34, 2023

Burton Albion have enjoyed a slight upturn in form lately, only losing one of their last five games, including an impressive away success at Bristol Rovers last weekend. They sit four points above the bottom four.
Their opponents Accrington Stanley however, are perched just inside the drop zone in 21st and have a game in hand on Burton. They were denied a place at Wembley by Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Trophy in midweek. That shouldn't deter them from league action though as they look for back-to-back victories for only the second time this season.
These two sides shared eight goals when they met at the Wham Stadium in August. But with the stakes so high this time around, expect a much more cagey affair. Accrington haven't won at the Pirelli Stadium in their last eight attempts.
They last won there in 2012, when both sides were in League Two. This is a vital game for both which could bring valuable breathing space from the relegation zone should either of these pick up a victory.
Team news
Burton
Dino Maamria confirmed on Thursday that midfielder Terry Taylor and forward Sam Winnall will be ruled out for the rest of the season which will be a huge blow.
Former Wolverhampton Wanderers trainee Taylor has been influential all season but unfortunately picked up an ankle injury. Winnall had begun scoring goals, scoring two in his last three. He also picked up an ankle injury last Saturday, where he scored Albion's second goal.
When speaking about a pretty fruitful January transfer window for the Brewers, boss Maamria is delighted with how his squad looks. He said:
“I’m quite surprised with how quickly the team has gelled together. It’s a risk when you have a huge turnover of players, but we’re in a good place. It’s always rewarding when you make that many changes and get positive results."
Maamria also confirmed midfielder Chris McCann will miss Saturday's game, after picking up a concussion last week. Mark Helm, Bobby Kamwa, Ciaran Gilligan and winger Jonny Smith are all back in contention and could be involved.
Accrington Stanley
Stanley boss John Coleman will be forced into a couple of changes too. Midfielder Liam Coyle was forced off with a head injury in the midweek defeat to Bolton. Coleman confirmed Coyle will be monitored by the club’s medical staff for the next couple of days’ He will miss the game.
Everton loanee Seb Quirk was cup-tied for the Bolton clash so he is back in contention to play.
Anthony Mancini is also pushing to make his first start. Mancini started his career at Lyon before signing for Burnley and came on in stoppage time during the Bolton game for his debut.
Likely ineups
Burton Albion: MacGillivray; Hamer, Brayford, Hughes, Moon, Ashworth; Oshilaja, Shaughnessey; Taylor, Kirk, Ahadme.
Accrington Stanley: Jensen; Fernandes, Rodgers, Sangare; Longelo, Leigh, Conneely, McConville; Quirk, Whalley; Pressley.
Key players
Gassan Ahadme
With Sam Winnall out for the season, the pressure is on Gassan Ahadme to begin scoring more goals for the club. The Ipswich Town loanee is in his second spell with the Brewers after spending some time on loan at the Pirelli Stadium last season.
He already has three in seven games, the same amount he got for the club but in double the amount of games last season, so his spell this time around is a lot more fruitful than previously.
The pressure is lifted a little due to the emergence of the likes of loanees Dale Taylor and Charlie Kirk. Even defender turned midfielder Deji Oshilaja has three goals this campaign so you would think a further dash of goals from Ahadme and the Brewers should have no problems remaining in League One next season.
Aaron Pressley
Like Ahadme, Aaron Pressley is also a player who needs to find form between now and the end of the season.
The Brentford loanee has two goals in six league games since his arrival at the beginning of January. He managed the same amount in 21 games earlier in the season in League Two for AFC Wimbledon. The 21-year-old will be hoping to add to the winner he got for Stanley against Shrewsbury last weekend.
He has been a very prolific penalty taker, scoring in the recent draw against Port Vale. He also scored in the recent EFL Trophy triumph at Lincoln City, he scored a penalty in normal time and in the resulting shoot-out which took Stanley to within one game of Wembley.
Match details
Where is the game being played?
The game will take place at the Pirelli Stadium, home to Burton Albion FC since 2005. The match referee will be Josh Smith.
What time is kick off?
The game will kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, February 25.
How can I watch?
The game is not available to watch in the UK, but overseas fans can watch for a one off price of £10. However, audio passes can be purchased for UK fans via each clubs 'iFollow' streaming platform. Audio passes cost £2.50.