Burton Albion vs Accrington Stanley: League One Preview, Gameweek 34, 2023

A general view of The Pirelli Stadium the home of Burton Albion during The Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Chippenham Town at Pirelli Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Mick Walker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Burton Albion have enjoyed a slight upturn in form lately, only losing one of their last five games, including an impressive away success at Bristol Rovers last weekend. They sit four points above the bottom four.

Their opponents Accrington Stanley however, are perched just inside the drop zone in 21st and have a game in hand on Burton. They were denied a place at Wembley by Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Trophy in midweek. That shouldn't deter them from league action though as they look for back-to-back victories for only the second time this season.

These two sides shared eight goals when they met at the Wham Stadium in August. But with the stakes so high this time around, expect a much more cagey affair. Accrington haven't won at the Pirelli Stadium in their last eight attempts.

They last won there in 2012, when both sides were in League Two. This is a vital game for both which could bring valuable breathing space from the relegation zone should either of these pick up a victory.

Sam Hughes scores for Burton Albion against Lincoln City on Boxing day.

Photo: Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport/Getty Images.

Team news

Burton

Dino Maamria confirmed on Thursday that midfielder Terry Taylor and forward Sam Winnall will be ruled out for the rest of the season which will be a huge blow.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers trainee Taylor has been influential all season but unfortunately picked up an ankle injury. Winnall had begun scoring goals, scoring two in his last three. He also picked up an ankle injury last Saturday, where he scored Albion's second goal.

When speaking about a pretty fruitful January transfer window for the Brewers, boss Maamria is delighted with how his squad looks. He said:

“I’m quite surprised with how quickly the team has gelled together. It’s a risk when you have a huge turnover of players, but we’re in a good place. It’s always rewarding when you make that many changes and get positive results."

Maamria also confirmed midfielder Chris McCann will miss Saturday's game, after picking up a concussion last week. Mark Helm, Bobby Kamwa, Ciaran Gilligan and winger Jonny Smith are all back in contention and could be involved.

Dino Maamria will be forced into changes this weekend.

Photo: Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport/Getty Images

Accrington Stanley

Stanley boss John Coleman will be forced into a couple of changes too. Midfielder Liam Coyle was forced off with a head injury in the midweek defeat to Bolton. Coleman confirmed Coyle will be monitored by the club’s medical staff for the next couple of days’ He will miss the game.

Everton loanee Seb Quirk was cup-tied for the Bolton clash so he is back in contention to play.

Anthony Mancini is also pushing to make his first start. Mancini started his career at Lyon before signing for Burnley and came on in stoppage time during the Bolton game for his debut.

Accrington boss John Coleman may give a full debut to Anthony Mancini.

Photo: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Likely ineups

Burton Albion: MacGillivray; Hamer, Brayford, Hughes, Moon, Ashworth; Oshilaja, Shaughnessey; Taylor, Kirk, Ahadme.

Accrington Stanley: Jensen; Fernandes, Rodgers, Sangare; Longelo, Leigh, Conneely, McConville; Quirk, Whalley; Pressley.

Key players

Gassan Ahadme

The pressure is on loanee Gassan Ahadme to score more goals for Albion.

Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.

With Sam Winnall out for the season, the pressure is on Gassan Ahadme to begin scoring more goals for the club. The Ipswich Town loanee is in his second spell with the Brewers after spending some time on loan at the Pirelli Stadium last season.

He already has three in seven games, the same amount he got for the club but in double the amount of games last season, so his spell this time around is a lot more fruitful than previously.

The pressure is lifted a little due to the emergence of the likes of loanees Dale Taylor and Charlie Kirk. Even defender turned midfielder Deji Oshilaja has three goals this campaign so you would think a further dash of goals from Ahadme and the Brewers should have no problems remaining in League One next season.

Aaron Pressley

Pressley spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon

Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Like Ahadme, Aaron Pressley is also a player who needs to find form between now and the end of the season.

The Brentford loanee has two goals in six league games since his arrival at the beginning of January. He managed the same amount in 21 games earlier in the season in League Two for AFC Wimbledon. The 21-year-old will be hoping to add to the winner he got for Stanley against Shrewsbury last weekend.

He has been a very prolific penalty taker, scoring in the recent draw against Port Vale. He also scored in the recent EFL Trophy triumph at Lincoln City, he scored a penalty in normal time and in the resulting shoot-out which took Stanley to within one game of Wembley.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the Pirelli Stadium, home to Burton Albion FC since 2005. The match referee will be Josh Smith.

Burton have only won five of their 15 home league games so far this season.

Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, February 25.

How can I watch?

The game is not available to watch in the UK, but overseas fans can watch for a one off price of £10. However, audio passes can be purchased for UK fans via each clubs 'iFollow' streaming platform. Audio passes cost £2.50.