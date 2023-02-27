Fulham vs Leeds: FA Cup Preview, Fifth Round, 2023

An in-form Fulham side welcome Leeds United to Craven Cottage for an all Premier League fifth round tie in the FA Cup.

The Cottagers come into this game unbeaten in their last six matches, most recently coming from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

In the previous round of this competition, Championship side Sunderland took them to a replay, with Fulham coming out on top at the Stadium of Light and winning 3-2.

As for Leeds, they enter this game off the back of a 1-0 win against relegation rivals Southampton, with newly appointed manager Javi Gracia helping them to their first league win of the new year in his first match in charge.

The Whites didn't need a replay to make it through the fourth round, comfortably defeating League One strugglers Accrington Stanley 3-1 at the Wham Stadium.

Team News

Fulham

Fulham will be without Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano for this clash, while their top scorer Alexander Mitrovic is still a doubt through injury and will likely not be risked.

However, Joao Palhinha will be available for this game despite picking up his tenth yellow card of the season against Wolves as suspensions do not carry over into cup competitions.

Leeds

Their long term injuries of Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas,, Adam Foreshaw and Archie Gray will still be out for this game, while Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk are doubts.

Other than those notable injuries, Leeds have the majority fit and ready to go, but it is likely that Gracia will make some changes from the team he fielded on Saturday.

Predicted Lineups

Fulham- Rodak; Kurzawą, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Tete; Palhinha, Lukic; Solomon, Wilson, James; Vinicius

Leeds- Robles; Kristensen, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Roca, Gyabi, Greenwood, Summerville; Rutter, Bamford

Key Players

Manor Solomon (Fulham)

The Israeli's minutes have been limited so far this season but he has shown some real threat off the bench in recent weeks.

The £7.5m man has come off the bench in Fulham's last three league outings and netted in all of them, including a stunning strike in their recent game against Wolves.

His tricky runs down the right flank have caused teams huge problems in the league, with his performances showing why they brought him in from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer.

He has played in both rounds of their FA Cup campaign this season, including the two games they played against Sunderland, suggesting he will start again in this tie with his manager hoping he can replicate his recent form from the start.

Solomon during Fulham's match with Wolves - Photo by Rob Newell-CameraSport Via Getty Images

Patrick Bamford (Leeds)

Bamford may have been struggling in recent weeks but with a new manager coming in, it is his chance for a revival in the hope to get back to the levels he showed back in the 2020/21 season.

He has four goal involvements in his last two FA Cup matches, including two assists in their 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley.

The Englishman is likely to start this game up top alongside their record signing Georgino Rutter, a pairing that Gracia will hope can click to help turn Leeds' season around.

The player cannot complain about the number of chances he has gotten in front of goal this season, but if he start to convert them, he could be a key player in not only this game but for the rest of the season.

Bamford hugging Gracia after being substituted - Photo by VisionHaus/Getty Images

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Craven Cottage, the home of Fulham football club.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm (GMT)

Where can I watch the match?

This game will be available to watch for all UK viewers as it will be shown on BBC Sport. There will also be a live blog on VAVEL to keep you up to date.