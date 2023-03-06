Four things we learnt as Southport returned to winning ways

Southport put their recent bad run to a halt, as two early second half strikes was enough to see them dismantle Blyth Spartans, despite the visitors posing a ceaseless threat for parts of the game.

Two goals in the opening five minutes of the second period by Chris Doyle and Tyler Walton saw the game won there, with Blyth’s spark running out.

A meer consolation was netted at the end of the game through a penalty, but it wasn’t enough to spark a reaction as Southport held on to secure a paramount and crucial three points.

Here is some takeaways on a successful night for Southport as they finally chalked up a win.

Heath unlucky not to strike

Connor Heath proved his worth in tonight’s game, as an attacking minded display and chances of plentiful fell to him, but he couldn’t take them.

A confident and assertive display by the front man unfortunately never earned him a well deserved goal, but nevertheless a very good display by Heath.

A threat in the air and bringing the ball down, many times he left Blyth defenders in his wake in his pursuit of a goal and many he set up, so this is a display he can take into the rest of the game in the remainder of the campaign.

Visitors posed early threat

It was in the early stages of this contest that it was the visitors who looked like they were going to draw first blood.

Inside the opening minute, the North East outfit shook the woodwork, suggesting their intent. Michael Liddle reacted to a ball in the area and he struck with venom, but his shot cannoned off the post.

Despite this, the tricky winger, Cedric Main, posed Blyth’s biggest threat, especially in the first half. He almost forced an own goal from Southport captain, Adam Anson, and then on another attack, tickled the outside of the post.

He fired an effort off the post too, as on a break from Southport’s attack, he struck from range after being forced out wide but he couldn’t tuck the effort inside of the post as it rattled the woodwork.

Their effectiveness in front of goal tailed off in the second half, but the visitors should have really taken some earlier chances to hand them a goal cushion going into the break.

Two early goals see Southport to victory

The second began blisteringly for Southport, with two goals inside the opening five minutes of the second half secured Port victory.

The first was via Chris Doyle, who managed to pick himself up after being hauled down in the area and he stabbed home another, with the clinical defender getting himself on the scoresheet once more.

Tyler Walton notched up the second, as from the acutest of angles, he rolled home past Alex Mitchell from a cunning free-kick routine to hand the game to the hosts there.

Despite the late scare as Blyth scored a penalty, it proved to be a consolation as Southport rode out their victory.

Southport’s bad run ends

A winless run that stretched back to early February and saw Southport in a perilous position is now over, as the Yellows can begin to look up now.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Southport, which has seen them slip out of play-off contention and to a position of only four points above the drop zone, but tonight’s wins ended their recent barren run and saw a serge back up the table, with them earning breathing space.